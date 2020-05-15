CONCORD – A record, $400 million program to help small businesses pay for the "basic things" to stay open dominates Gov. Chris Sununu’s plan to spend nearly half of New Hampshire’s $1.25 billion grant under the federal CARES Act.
Non-profit groups, public higher education, child care providers, farmers, the state’s food bank and health care providers would share the rest of a total of $595 million Sununu said he has endorsed.
Only companies with less than $20 million in annual revenues will be eligible to receive part of this Main Street Relief Fund.
“This is not for big business,” Sununu said.
The program is four times as much as Sununu’s hand-picked Legislative Advisory Board had recommended earlier this week for the business sector to receive.
On Friday, Sununu admitted he too had thought about incrementally handing out money in installments but decided the need was too immediate.
“The need is really now. What we don’t want to do is have a situation where we are holding onto dollars that they need now…so we came to the conclusion that we really needed to front-end or fast-track those dollars,” Sununu said.
Medical update
Sununu's announcement came as New Hampshire officials announced eight new deaths from COVID-19, seven in the long-term care setting.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus at Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester, where 10 residents and 1 staff tested positive.
Roughly three-fourths of all deaths from COVID-19 here have occurred in long-term care settings.
Shibinette said she hopes next week to remove from her watch list “six or seven” nursing homes that had outbreaks because they have reached a required number of days without more positive cases.
Sununu also revealed for the first time as the summer wedding season approaches that he could soon approve ceremonies with limited guests to occur outside.
“It is very possible that we allow weddings to move forward in a similar fashion as restaurants,” Sununu said.
This would not permit larger reception gatherings after weddings either outside or inside a venue, the governor said.
On Thursday the state did a record, 2,500 tests for the virus and another 800 antibody tests that gauge whether someone ever had the disease.
“My jaw dropped when I saw that number,” said Sununu, who has challenged his public health team to set daily records for tests.
Business relief ramps up now
Sununu gave businesses two weeks to complete a “simple application” for the Main Street funds at revenue.nh.gov or goferr.nh.gov.
“What we are trying to do in a fair open and equitable way is make sure businesses have the ability to do the basic things, pay their bills, make payrolls, pay their property taxes,” Sununu said.
Business owners can decide for themselves what the grant money will be used for, Sununu said.
Unlike the federal Payroll Protection Program, this will not go out first-come, first-served, but all at once later this spring.
“Everybody who qualifies should get something. Everyone will get their fair rata share,” Sununu said.
Non-profits, farmers and nursing homes will receive more money than the Legislative Advisory Board had recommended to Sununu.
The panel of eight lawmakers proposed $30 million for non-profits and Sununu approved $60 million.
Likewise, he earmarked $30 million for nursing homes which was $10 million over the recommendation and $10 million for farmers over a $5 million suggestion.
On the flip side, he approved $20 million for hospitals and other health care providers which was one-seventh the $140 million that legislators had endorsed.
Sununu said this was because hospitals have already received more than $200 million in other federal grants.
“There is a lot of health care relief out here,” Sununu said.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester and a member of Sununu's advisory board, issued an unusual rebuke of that change.
"It is dangerous for the continued delivery of health care that Gov. Sununu has allocated just $20 million, $120 million less than GOFERR recommended, in funds to support health facilities on the front lines of this pandemic that have suffered tens of millions in losses since March, have furloughed or laid off hundreds of workers, and stand a real risk of having to close their doors," Soucy said.
With these decisions, the state has $406 million left to spend from the federal grant.
Sununu said some of possible priorities for that money include programs to support affordable housing, prevent homelessness and aid K-12 public schools and private higher education.
Here’s a summary of the spending recommendations Sununu approved:
Main Street Relief Fund: $400 million. This is four times what the legislative advisory board had recommended to Sununu.
Safe Harbor Forgivable Loans: $30 million. This is a new category that Sununu had proposed for the Business Finance Authority to identify firms falling through the cracks that need special help. This program will go live June 15, Sununu said.
Health care relief fund: $50 million. Nursing homes would get 60 percent of this money and the rest would go to hospitals and other health care providers. The legislative panel had endorsed $160 million for this sector.
Efforts will be made to ensure these providers aren’t “double dipping” by using any of this money under the same rationale they employed to get federal grants through other programs.
Child care providers: $25 million. Only about 20 percent of child care providers have stayed open through the pandemic. This would give financial help to allow those closed to reopen and to cover losses facing centers that have been up and running.
NH charities: $60 million. The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Community Development Finance Authority and New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits would jointly managing these grants. This is twice what Sununu’s legislative group had proposed.
New Hampshire Food Bank: $5 million. This would be used to restock shelves of the state’s largest program serving those in need of donated food.
Public Higher Education Relief Fund: $15 million. This is what the advisory board asked for. University of New Hampshire officials will get $10 million ad Sununu said it will be to upgrade their labs to do more remote learning as needed. Community College System of New Hampshire administrators had been recommended to get $5 million of this. They asked for $30 million to give tuition assistance but Sununu required it go to the system’s Back to Lab Learning Program.
Farmers: $10 million. These grants would support farmers with current and future cash flow problems. This is twice what the legislative group had proposed Sununu spend for farmers. Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper pegged the losses for dairy and nursery farms to be at least $8 million and as much as $12 million.