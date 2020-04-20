Thousands of businesses across New Hampshire have received more than $2 billion to keep their employees working through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but many more are still reeling after the money dried up.
As of last Thursday, 11,582 New Hampshire applications were approved for a total of about $2 billion, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program made $349 billion available nationwide, which ran out last week. Congress is now hashing out the next round.
The New Hampshire Bankers Association reported that 38,361 jobs were saved based on reports from 30 of the association’s 37 member banks.
More than 750 different loan requests amounting to about $24 million were left outstanding between 13 state chartered banks, but that’s only a fraction of businesses that might have missed out, according to Kristy Merrill, president of the association.
“We know there is a demand,” she said.
More than 50 banks worked with small businesses across the state, according to Rachael Roderick, SBA acting district director.
Sole proprietors and independent contractors weren’t able to apply for the loans until a week after some other small businesses. Many missed out on getting the loan, which can be forgiven in part after meeting certain criteria.
“Those are often very small operations, and they may not have sophisticated accountants or CFOs and things like that, so they may not have access to the same resources,” Merrill said. “What banks are finding is that some of these smaller operations that really need this were kind of left holding the bag because the funds ran out.”
The average loan amount in New Hampshire was about $173,000, processed in less than 14 days, Roderick said.
“We had record numbers of loans being approved,” she said. “That is probably 15 years of loan volume that we normally do in New Hampshire. I think a lot of businesses were helped by that.”
Many lenders worked around the clock to process applications.
“I know Congress is looking for additional funding for the program, but until that happens there is nothing we are able to do until we have additional appropriations,” Roderick said.
Patrick Closson, chairman of the corporate department of McLane Middleton law firm, said the first-come, first-served basis of the loans were unnerving for some clients.
“That created a sense of crisis, within a crisis,” he said. “I think people were forced to make very difficult decisions on applying for a loan or furloughing employees. This has added a fair amount of stress while people are trying to save their businesses.”
He said the federal government was trying to get the money in the pockets of businesses as soon as possible.
“Right now you have people who were funded and people who were not funded,” Closson said. “As a result of what seems like in some ways chance and luck, and I don’t think that’s ultimately fair.”
Some banks, like JPMorgan Chase, are preparing for the next round.
“Even though the SBA is not accepting applications at this time, we are continuing to process all previously submitted applications, given that Congress is considering a new round of funding for this critical program,” a note on its website read.
The New Hampshire Bankers Association and banks across the country are advocating for Congress to pass the next round of loans.
“In talking with the banks, they’ll tell me, ‘Send more money,’” Merrill said.
Roderick agreed.
“We are hopeful we get additional funds, we know there are other people that are in need of this,” she said.