MANCHESTER — Firefighters made quick work of a basement fire at the Saint Joseph Cathedral rectory at 145 Lowell St. early Friday morning.
Around 5 a.m., residents were alerted to smoke coming from a basement room. The small fire was caused by a malfunctioning electrical device, according to a news release from the Diocese of Manchester.
No one was injured in the incident. The rectory suffered some smoke and water damage but remains habitable. The cathedral itself was never in danger.
Services took place at the cathedral as scheduled Sunday morning.
“While we have a lot of cleaning up to do, nobody was hurt and that is the most important thing,” said Fr. Jason Jalbert, rector and pastor of Saint Joseph Cathedral, in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to the Manchester Fire Department for their swift response, which kept the damage to a minimum.”