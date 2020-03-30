MANCHESTER -- Students at Southern New Hampshire University are retrieving their belongings from campus residence halls this week as the school finishes the current semester on remote learning.
Lauren Keane, assistant vice president for communications at SNHU, said the school is allowing students back into the residence halls at staggered times, limiting the number of people on campus and keeping within safety guidelines in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
SNHU suspended in-person classes March 11, when students were on spring break.
“Students essentially left for spring break thinking they would be able to return to campus life as planned. We did not allow for a full move-out directly following spring break because information continued to change rapidly, and we were monitoring the situation,” Keane said in an e-mail Monday.
She said about 1,700 students live in the residence halls.
Keane said SNHU sent an e-mail to students and families last week, informing them of the move-out guidelines. Students were given a day and time slot and told they could bring no more than two people to help, Keane said.
“Overwhelmingly, students have been happy they can come retrieve their personal belongings,” Keane said.
A limit of three students or a total of nine people would be allowed on a floor at one time. SNHU was providing gloves and individual bottles of hand sanitizer at check-in and leaving all doors in the building propped open to reduce how often they are touched, Keane said.
Roommates were also given different times and only one party was allowed at one time on elevators, which housekeeping staff are cleaning in between uses, Keane said. Housekeeping was also disinfecting move-out bins after each use, Keane said.
The move-out times began Saturday; Keane said they would likely continue through the end of this week.
Students who don't return to campus this week have the option of selecting a professional moving company, which would pack and store their belongings for free until the students can retrieve them, Keane said.
“If this pandemic continues throughout the summer and we do not allow students to move out now, we will not be prepared to welcome students back to campus in the fall,” she said. “The summer is a key time for our facilities teams to do thorough cleanings of all residence halls, complete any maintenance needed in our facilities, and time to prepare the rooms for incoming students.”
Rent still due; evictions on hold til May
The rent is still due despite Gov. Chris Sununu's emergency order to stop evictions until early May.
According to U.S. Census data, almost 30 percent of homes in New Hampshire are rented — more than 185,000 households.
With thousands registering with the New Hampshire Employment Security last week, and some estimating the state's unemployment rate could soon reach 15 to 20 percent, thousands of Granite Staters are worried about making rent
Elliot Berry, an attorney with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, said tenants do still have an obligation to keep paying their rent.
"No provision in this order shall be construed as relieving an individual of their obligation to pay rent, make mortgage payments or any other obligation to which an individual may have under a tenancy or mortgage," the order reads.
Renters who have been laid off or lost hours at work can file for unemployment. Local Community Action Agencies might be able to help, as can city and town welfare departments.
If there's just no way to pay rent, Berry said tenants should try calling their landlords to work out a plan.
"It's a win-win; most landlords and tenant will take that approach," Berry said.
Pease drive-through testing center opens
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is providing financial support so ConvenientMD can open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth.
Health care providers will evaluate patients using telehealth capabilities before they are referred to the high-volume testing site.
“With more testing available, we can help get health care workers back to supporting our burdened hospital systems, we can more accurately diagnose the sick and we can provide needed confirmed case counts to epidemiologists and population health experts so they can make the best decisions for our communities,” co-founder and Executive Chairman of ConvenientMD Gareth Dickens said in a statement.
Testing will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To be evaluated for COVID-19, call 603-570-2800.
Vermont announces expanded testing
Vermont announced last week that it will soon be expanding its testing to include state residents with mild and moderate symptoms of COVID-19.
In a memo posted Friday, the Vermont Department of Health said the expansion should happen in the near future. Residents will still have to go through their doctor to get tested, and asymptomatic people will not be tested, the Health Department said.
New Hampshire continues to restrict testing to healthcare workers/first responders and their families, people living in health care settings, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and patients who had close contact with large numbers of people.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said the Granite State hopes to eventually implement Vermont's new approach.
"We currently have the ability to test many more people, but we still need swabs, masks and gloves, and other supplies. Once we are confident there is sufficient supply and the ability to replenish supplies, we intend to expand testing for people with mild or moderate symptoms," Leon said.
Union Leader reporters Doug Alden, Mark Hayward and Josie Albertson-Grove and Correspondent Kimberley Haas contributed to this report.