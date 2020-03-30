MANCHESTER -- Students at Southern New Hampshire University are retrieving their belongings from campus residence halls this week as the school finishes the current semester on remote learning.
Lauren Keane, assistant vice president for communications at SNHU, said the school is allowing students back into the residence halls at staggered times, limiting the number of people on campus and keeping within safety guidelines in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
SNHU suspended in-person classes March 11, when students were on spring break.
“Students essentially left for spring break thinking they would be able to return to campus life as planned. We did not allow for a full move-out directly following spring break because information continued to change rapidly, and we were monitoring the situation,” Keane said in an e-mail Monday. “Once we made the decision to move to remote learning for the remainder of the term, we heard from many students and parents that they wanted to get their belongings, including books, clothes, and other schoolwork.”
Keane said SNHU sent an e-mail to students and families last week, informing them of the move-out guidelines that included a limit on how many people could be involved. Students were given a day and time slot and told they could bring no more than two people to help, Keane said.
“Overwhelmingly, students have been happy they can come retrieve their personal belongings,” Keane said.
A limit of three students or a total of nine people would be allowed on a floor at one time. SNHU was providing gloves and individual bottles of hand sanitizer at check-in and leaving all doors in the building propped open to reduce how often they are touched, Keane said.
Roommates were also given different times and only one party was allowed at one time on elevators, which housekeeping staff were cleaning in between uses, Keane said. Housekeeping was also disinfecting move-out bins after each use, Keane said.
The move-out times began Saturday and Keane said would likely continue through the end of this week.
Students who are unable or don’t with to return to campus this week have the option of selecting a professional moving company, which would pack and store their belongings for free until the students can retrieve them, Keane said.
Keane said about 1,700 students live in the residence halls and SNHU considered its options carefully before establishing the parameters for them to return and pick up their belongings. Although the school is trying to minimize the number of people on campus during the outbreak, Keane said it was important to address the needs of students who thought they would be able to return following spring break.
“If this pandemic continues throughout the summer and we do not allow students to move out now, we will not be prepared to welcome students back to campus in the fall,” she said. “The summer is a key time for our facilities teams to do thorough cleanings of all residence halls, complete any maintenance needed in our facilities, and time to prepare the rooms for incoming students.”
SNHU has also converted its athletic complex for use as a flex health care facility. Keane said having students move out of residence halls this week will allow SNHU more flexibility if it is called on to address further community needs during the pandemic.
“As information related to COVID-19 is changing by the minute and all indications are that we are still not at the height of this crisis regionally, we want SNHU’s campus to be prepared to do our part and help in any way that we can,” Keane said.