Southern New Hampshire University won’t welcome students back to its campus in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.
The university will reduce campus tuition to its online rates, $960 for a 3-credit course.
A task force cited safety to everyone on campus, a lack of a vaccine, limited availability of tests and not being able to provide a “robust and enriching campus-based experiences SNHU students know and expect” as the main reasons behind the recommendation.
“While we wish we could welcome our 3,000 students back to our beautiful campus this fall, public health guidelines still say social distancing is our best way to slow the spread of the virus, and welcoming back thousands of students from around the world would put the health of our students, staff, faculty, and the greater Manchester and Hooksett communities at risk,” said Paul LeBlanc, president and CEO, in a statement.
The university looked into a number of ways to bring students back, including hybrid options, low-residency options and rigorous social distancing policies and procedures.
“Our students prize an experience centered around community and togetherness,” said Heather Lorenz, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, in a statement. “In looking at how we would need to operate to adhere to public health guidelines and try to keep people safe -- enforced use of face masks, to-go only dining services, limited residence hall space, constant health and temperature screenings, classrooms with desks at least six feet apart, plastic partitions between faculty and students, closed common areas, few campus activities and no social gatherings, to name a few -- we were left with an experience very different from the SNHU experience our students know and love.”
SNHU is known for its online programs and the university will provide extra support to students making the transition to remote learning.
In April, the university announced it would give 1,050 incoming freshmen and transfer students with freshman standing free tuition to live on-campus but take hybrid online classes. The so-called "innovation scholarship" remains, according to Lauren Keane, assistant vice president of communications.
Officials are also working on a plan to cut tuition 61%, from $31,000 to $10,000, starting in the 2021-2022 academic year.
The university’s task force will continue to monitor public health guidelines and could open some facilities, such as the library or campus meeting spaces.