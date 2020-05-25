Social distancing has been tough on social service providers who have long relied on in-person visits with clients, but the increased use of phone and video meetings could be a bright spot.
Phone check-ins are easier for a client to fit into a busy schedule than an office visit, especially for people with jobs and families, said Ann-Elise Bryant, housing program manager for Families In Transition-New Horizons.
“This is a quicker, easier way to be connecting with our participants,” Bryant said, and it has been easier to keep up conversations around their goals with regular phone contact.
Wide adoption of telemedicine and other tele-services had seemed out of reach because of the difficulty in getting insurers and government grants to pay.
Now the pandemic has leveled some of the most persistent barriers to providing services at a distance. Medicare and Medicaid, the insurance programs for the elderly, and for the poor and disabled, are both reimbursing for telemedicine. New Hampshire is allowing social service agencies to bill for phone check-ins and video conference visits.
Marc Cousineau, director of parish and community services at Catholic Charities of New Hampshire, sees the appeal of using phone calls and Zoom meetings to work with people in need.
“It’s a cliche, but necessity is the mother of invention,” Cousineau said. “Because we have been forced to do it, we see the possibilities in it.”
For routine check-ins, he said phone calls and video meetings show promise, particularly for people who would have to make long drives to get to an appointment.
“Overall, the switch has been often well-received,” said Marcy Doyle, director of the Institute for Health Policy and Practice and Telehealth Practice Center at the University of New Hampshire.
No-show rates have dropped for people getting behavioral health services, Doyle said, because they don’t have to make arrangements for transportation and childcare and can just answer the phone. She said providers are still working out how to get all the information they need through a phone and video call but said there are upsides, like being able to see where a client lives.
The biggest challenge has been connectivity, she said. An internet or phone connection could drop at a crucial moment in a conversation. And for people who do not live alone, sometimes it’s a challenge to find a private place to take a call from a doctor, counselor or case manager.
Doyle said there is growing interest in making long-distance services work. A recent session sponsored by the University of New Hampshire on using telemedicine to treat children, older adults and people with substance use disorders attracted more than 100 participants.
Calls and Zoom meetings might become more common, but Cousineau said he does not think they will replace in-person visits.
“Nothing really entirely supplants meeting a person face-to-face. That’s where the real human encounter happens,” Cousineau said. “You’re really listening to the whole person, and you can read the vibe in the room.”
Clients who do not have computers at home, those who are not comfortable using new technology and people without reliable internet might be left behind if social service providers lean too hard into phone and video services.
If technology can help Cousineau and other service providers reach vulnerable people, that’s great, he said. “But we need that human connection because that gives us a real sense of a person, their life, their struggles, their story.”