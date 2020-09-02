MANCHESTER — Several aldermen reacted skeptically this week to a proposed citywide mask ordinance, questioning its necessity, enforceability and severity.
The impromptu discussion occurred during a lengthy update from Manchester health director Anna Thomas on the city’s COVID-19 response at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The proposal was to have been discussed at a committee meeting before the full board met, but the earlier meeting was canceled.
As proposed by Thomas, the ordinance would require people to wear a mask inside any public or government building, unless they are at least six feet from others. Although the proposed ordinance includes language mentioning fines up to $1,000, Thomas said she and her staff aren’t looking to start fining people.
Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau questioned Thomas about where the fine amount came from, as well as why a mask ordinance was needed when COVID-19 numbers are declining in Manchester.
Thomas said the language in the ordinance is drawn from a state statue that gives localities the ability to enforce ordinances with fines up to $1,000.
“We are not in the business of writing those citations,” Thomas said. “Even though the state says that’s an ‘up to’ number, I can’t even imagine a scenario that we would ever write a citation for $1,000 for not wearing a mask. That’s not the purpose of this ordinance. I don’t want to fine anybody. I just want people to wear masks.”
Under the proposal, the city’s public health director and police and fire departments would be responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
“Honestly, this is the most unenforceable ordinance,” said Alderman At-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur. “The fact that so many people in this city walk around and defecate on sidewalks and all over the parks, live in areas of the city that they shouldn’t be living in... it’s just amazing to me how many ordinances are being violated in this city on a daily basis that no one is being cited for them. We’re going to put something forward that has absolutely no teeth whatsoever.”
Thomas said having an ordinance on the books could help in extreme situations, including at establishments where COVID-19 safety guidelines aren’t being followed.
“I’ve had multiple complaints about a handful of businesses who are not complying with the governor’s reopening guidance,” Thomas said. ‘It’s really challenging because I don’t have any recourse as the public health director.”
Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long said he also has received complaints from business owners about customers who don’t want to wear masks.
“I’ve been getting calls weekly about people encroaching on them when they ask them to leave and there was an issue,” Long said. “There are people who have a right and a freedom to have their six feet. When someone encroaches on that, they have their freedom to ask them to leave, but they get verbally assaulted.”
Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann questioned the need for a mask requirement
“This mask ordinance, there’s not even a committee hearing on it now today,” Hirschmann said. “The sense of urgency on it is, like, none. If this was really urgent, wouldn’t you be up there saying you’ve got to vote on this tonight?
“This country was founded on liberties and it’s getting to the point where personal responsibility and choice have been working,” Hirschmann said. “We’ve stayed at home, we’ve done everything we’ve been told to do. When you look at the dashboard numbers now, the numbers aren’t just flattening, they’ve been crushed. Everyone’s saying the timing just isn’t there.”
The earliest an ordinance could take effect — if passed — would be late October or early November, depending on when the committee reschedules the meeting.
As of Sept. 2, Manchester reported 1,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 113 deaths since the pandemic started, with just 22 active cases.
The ordinance proposed by Thomas would require face coverings to be worn:
• Inside any public or government building or enclosed environment, except where a person can maintain a distance of 6 feet or greater from others, including work sites, schools or government buildings;
• When entering or exiting a restaurant to purchase food or pick up takeout;
• In common area spaces in residential or commercial buildings with more than three units;
• At indoor amusement and social gatherings, including bingo halls, bowling alleys, charitable gaming facilities, or social and service clubs.
The ordinance would not apply to polling places. Social gatherings at private residences would be exempt.