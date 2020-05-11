Straggly-haired clients desperate for cuts and coloring wasted no time booking appointments as barbers and hairstylists were allowed to open on Monday for the first time in more than a month.
Shops that opened did so with restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Limiting the number of people inside to no more than 10 and requiring all employees and clients to wear masks or cloth face coverings will be the new norm.
For people like Mike Wynne, whose hair hadn’t been cut for nearly 10 weeks, the new rules didn’t bother him.
He was among the first clients to show up at Checkers barber shop in downtown Epping.
“It’s been a pain in the neck,” he said of his long hair as shop owner Pam Tibbetts got to work.
Wynne was relieved after the trim.
“I feel 10 pounds lighter now,” he said, laughing.
Tibbetts was also relieved. Being forced to temporarily close under the state’s stay-at-home order was tough on the shop, her employees and her finances.
“I’ve had a couple of emotional breakdowns. I still haven’t received any unemployment, and I’m on six weeks,” she said.
Fortunately, Tibbetts said, the shop was in good financial shape before the pandemic hit and has just now dipped into savings to pay the rent. She said her goal is to break even and keep her barbers employed.
Mask confusion
Meeting the state’s mask requirement posed some challenges for The Beauty Company Salon & Spa in Fremont.
Owner Christine Macritchie eliminated her shop’s spa to create more space for the salon because of the need to keep people properly distanced in her small shop.
Macritchie said she felt she needed to open now because she feared some clients might go elsewhere if she waited too long.
“Everything is appointment only, so everybody’s in the same boat, but when people want their hair done they want their hair done, so they’re going to go wherever they can,” she said.
But Macritchie said so far she hasn’t been able to get free masks from the state, which had promised to provide them to businesses as they reopened. She said she applied online for 200 masks.
“We have had no word from them whatsoever. We had to go out and buy our own masks, along with all the sanitation stuff and cleaning supplies. That was money out of our pocket. I never realized how expensive it would be to open back up, but we’ll see how it goes,” she said.
Ben Vihstadt, spokesman for Gov. Chris Sununu, confirmed that the state had a record of The Beauty Company’s request for masks and responded that the order was under review.
“When one business requests an unusually high number of masks compared to other businesses in the same industry, the state reviews each of these larger requests on an individual basis. The state intends to supply the business masks, but is determining how many might be necessary relative to the business’s needs,” he said in a statement.
Evan Alexander of Newmarket arrived at Checkers Monday for his first haircut since January. Checkers opened just in time because Alexander said his girlfriend was about to cut his hair.
“She wasn’t very happy about it. She was YouTubing about how to do a haircut,” he said as barber Ryan Hills trimmed him up.
Hills, who is the only full-time barber back on the job at Checkers, was glad to be back to work.
“I just missed cutting hair,” he said.
To keep the number of people down inside her shop, Macritchie said parents aren’t allowed to accompany their children during a haircut. That means that a child who’s uncomfortable or unable to sit alone will have to wait until a later date.
That wasn’t a problem for 5-year-old Nacora Bostrom, who entered The Beauty Company without hesitation and kept her mask on while hairstylist Meaghan Paul cut her hair.
“She does it all the time,” said Nacora, whose mom sat outside and waited with her little brother.