Ski resorts across New Hampshire suspended their seasons Sunday in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Among them was Vail Resorts, which owns Attitash, Wildcat, Mount Sunapee and Crotched Mountain.
“Vail Resorts has made the difficult decision to suspend operations of all North American mountain resorts and retail stores March 15-22,” the company said in a statement. “We will be providing updated information on the remainder of the season by March 20. Thank you for understanding.”
Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln also shut down Sunday.
“In light of the most recent recommendations and guidance from local authorities and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in regard to the COVID-19 situation, {span}Loon Mountain Resort has made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend all operations at the end of the day today until further notices,” a statement on the resort’s web site said{/span}.
“This was not a decision we came to lightly, and we know that many of you will be disappointed. But our first responsibility is for the health and well-being of our staff, guests, and community, and it is clear that this is the only appropriate and responsible course of action for us to take.”