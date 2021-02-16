City officials are being criticized for keeping most of Nashua City Hall closed to the public because of the ongoing pandemic.
During a virtual town hall meeting last week, Mayor Jim Donchess was questioned about the building’s closure.
“Why isn’t city hall finally open?” asked Paula Johnson, a member of the Board of Education and a former alderman.
Johnson said she returned to her retail job in June, and has been working ever since while wearing a face mask to mitigate exposure.
“Let the people get into our building. We are paying for that building with our taxes,” said Johnson. “ … We need to open up.”
Johnson has also been vocal throughout the past several months about the need for city students to return to the classroom. Monday was the first day of in-person learning for many students.
“We have had more than one outbreak here at City Hall. There is no question that the virus has gotten in. Some people have gotten fairly serious (COVID-19) cases as a result,” said Mayor Donchess, who tested positive for the virus in September, along with his wife.
Donchess said the building is open for residents who have appointments. Vehicle registrations are still taking place at city hall, with five customers permitted at a time by appointment. Building inspections are being handled remotely and the process seems to be working well, he said.
The city clerk’s office has been able to successfully operate two elections with thousands of absentee ballots remotely, the mayor said. Appointments are available for in-person marriage licenses and more.
“The services are still being provided, it is just being provided in a different way,” Donchess said. “Of course we all want to get back to normal and open the doors. I am confident that as time goes on, we will be able to do that.”
City Hall is undergoing significant interior renovations, including the installation of individual cubicles in the treasurer's office where vehicle registrations take place, as well as improvements to the assessing office and city clerk’s office.
A temporary space has been constructed in the City Hall auditorium for motor vehicle registrations, according to Kim Kleiner, administrative services director.
Kleiner told aldermen earlier this month that the renovations will allow for additional social distancing and privacy. A new conference room is also being constructed for assessors to meet with members of the public, she said.