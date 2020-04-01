Some schools in New Hampshire are switching to a four-day instructional week so teachers have more time for support and technical training as they work to teach remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portsmouth made the switch on Monday. Wednesdays are now being used for the arts and physical education with students at all grade levels. These classes are optional.
“One of the things we’re trying to do is build in consistency from classroom to classroom, course to course, and trying to manage those expectations. It’s a lot of work that teachers need to collaborate on so those Wednesdays will be really helpful for that,” Superintendent Stephen Zadravec said.
Erin Bakkom is the president of the Association of Portsmouth Teachers, which has 300 members. She said many teachers are juggling caring for their own families while trying to provide instructional materials for their students.
“Before any of us can be teachers, we have to be people. And right now, I’m worried about the people in my association. Especially for those with really young kids. We have people who have returned from maternity leave who have newborn babies at home that are attempting to do this,” Bakkom said.
Oyster River Cooperative School District Superintendent James Morse said they are likely putting in place a similar concept for the students in Durham, Madbury and Lee, using Fridays instead of Wednesdays.
Jim Logan, principal of Keene High School, sent a letter to parents on Tuesday which says starting this week, no formal classes will meet on Fridays. Teachers will be online at the regular times and available to support students who are using the day to catch up.
Brian Stack, principal of Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston, reached out to parents on Tuesday to say that changes have been made to remote learning for Wednesdays. Students will learn independently while teachers plan and hold “office hours.”