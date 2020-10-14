A member of the Nashua Board of Education is receiving criticism after referring to a group of protesters in the Gate City as “privileged white upper middle class (women) bitching.”
Gloria Timmons, who is also president of the Nashua chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, posted the message on social media last week after members of Nashua Parent Voice rallied outside of the school district offices urging school officials to implement an expedited plan for hybrid learning.
“A member of our school board along with others with Trump colors organized a *** rally to protest school opening. They are trying to force reopening of schools,” Timmons posted on her Facebook page. “I didn’t see a person of color in the crowd. Those parents were working and trying to protect their children. All I seen were privileged white upper middle class woman bitching led by Jessica Brown.”
Brown, another member of the Board of Education, attended the rally on Oct. 5. Timmons did not return a phone call and email seeking comment about her post, which has since been deleted.
“As a parent, I’m personally appalled by her public commentary that focuses on race, gender, class and politics rather than the issue at hand,” said Kelly Dinoff, a Nashua parent who participated in another Nashua Parent Voice rally held Tuesday in front of Nashua City Hall.
In a letter to the school board and Mayor Jim Donchess, Dinoff acknowledges that she is an upper middle-class woman, an independent voter and someone who focuses on specific issues instead of skin color or gender.
“I’m shocked and disappointed to see such an unprofessional confirmation of the divisive and self-serving attitudes held by certain members of the Board of Education,” wrote Dinoff. “Elected to represent the entire Nashua School District community, outright attacking and disparaging a group of parents exercising their God-given rights and duties to advocate for their children is simply reprehensible.”
Although Timmons did not address her post, she said Tuesday during a school board meeting that the district’s teachers are doing a great job teaching students remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic; most Nashua students are still under a fully remote learning model until next month at the earliest.
“Thank you to all the teachers and staff for everything that you do and what I see. It is incredible,” said Timmons, adding the students seem to be doing really well.
In Nashua, special education students have started a hybrid model, with kindergarten set to follow next week and first graders switching to hybrid on Nov. 2. Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said a meeting will be held Nov. 9 to determine if and when the second-grade class can begin hybrid learning, followed by other grade levels in phases.
"We are at a substantial level of (community) transmission. We had a significant increase of new cases over 14 days,” said Mosley.
Brown said Tuesday that many details must still be finalized before a return to in-school learning, urging the need for a structured plan to make that a reality for families that want that.
She recommended the creation of a Pandemic Education Committee composed of three board members and one administrator to review the hybrid and remote learning plans and report back to the school board with recommendations. Her proposal was approved.