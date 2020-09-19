Spaulding High School in Rochester will switch to remote learning for one week after a student tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest school to abandon in-person instruction since returning to class earlier this month.
On Friday, Superintendent Kyle Repucci’s office sent out a statement that the school was informed of the positive case that morning.
The statement said the student is self-quarantining in accordance with New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.
“The student has not been in school since Sept. 9 and the student will be able to return to school on Sept. 24, as long as the student has been cleared by DHHS,” the statement said.
Students will participate in remote learning instead of in-person instruction this week. The district is working with officials at DHHS to identify close contacts, who then will be required to quarantine for at least two weeks.
No Rochester Middle School students are believed to be impacted by the positive case at the high school. Deep cleaning of all the district’s schools will continue to be conducted each night, according to the statement.
Repucci could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.
Spaulding High School is the second school in Strafford County to be shut down because of COVID-19 this week.
On Monday, Barrington Elementary School was closed for one week and students were forced back into remote learning after positive COVID-19 cases were identified there.
According to the state’s dashboard, three active cases were being monitored at the elementary school in Barrington as of Wednesday.
Schools in other parts of the state also have been affected by COVID-19 as the school year begins.
A district-wide email on Monday revealed that 14 students in Manchester had tested positive for the virus since classes began. All of those students were participating in remote learning.
Manchester school district communications director Andrew Toland said that the positive cases in that city were spread across all grade levels and schools.
In Exeter, a teacher and 12 students who participated in freshman orientation at Exeter High School were told to quarantine and undergo testing after someone in the group tested positive for the virus.
Exeter’s Superintendent David Ryan notified the community about the cases on Wednesday.
A Concord High School student who is a member of the high school marching band has tested positive for COVID-19. The band’s last practice was Sept. 9.
Band members and teachers have been notified of the positive test result, Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said.
Despite the positive COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire’s schools, Gov. Chris Sununu said during his weekly press briefing on Thursday that he thinks district leaders are doing a good job at keeping students safe.
“This can all be managed. I think that’s what a lot of folks are seeing across the state. It’s all very manageable,” Sununu said.
Sununu said that doesn’t mean schools won’t see COVID-19 cases this fall.
“No one has ever planned for that. That would be unrealistic. But it can all be managed to and I think the very proactive and aggressive testing protocols we have put in place have done a very good job of isolating those students before they have even gotten into a situation that would allow them to spread or transmit the virus,” Sununu said.
As of last Wednesday, the state’s dashboard shows active cases at Bartlett Elementary School in Goffstown, Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, Griffin Memorial School in Litchfield, New Hampton School, Seabrook Elementary School, Tilton School and Windham High School.