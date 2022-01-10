Portsmouth public health director Kim McNamara says the recent spike in positive COVID tests in the city and in Rockingham County is what led her to order a mask mandate for publicly accessible indoor areas.
The order was announced Friday and became effective immediately.
“There’s urgency for this, so that’s why it was this way — so that it could be implemented pretty quickly and hopefully start having a protective effect,” McNamara said.
Portsmouth is a city of almost 22,000 with an active downtown populated by stores, restaurants and cafes.
Along Congress Street Saturday night with many businesses still open, signs advising customers of the mask mandate were evident in some doorways. Posting a notice of the indoor mask mandate is one of the requirements of the health directive.
On the entry door of the Spice and Tea Exchange at 63 Congress St., a business selling seasonings, teas and other gifts, a neatly prepared placard said “Please be mindful … Wear a mask.” The sign referenced the city order and added “Together, we’ll all get through this! Thank you!”
Other businesses seemed unaware, hearing the news for the first time. In any case, the health director says businesses may be feeling disruptions from personnel calling in sick or staying away.
“From all sorts of different types of businesses, we’re hearing of businesses having to close because their employees have an active infection, or they don’t have enough staff because some are out isolating, so this is a real problem — this out-of-control spread,” McNamara said.
All sectors are affected, according to McNamara — child care, the food service industry, the hospitality industry and other businesses. She said the order “is important to get some kind of control of this so we can ride it out.”
“I have spoken to the area hospitals prior to putting this directive in place, and they’re very busy. Chasing data can be a little difficult, but when you look at the trends, the trends are clearly increasing infections, increasing hospitalizations, and increasing deaths from COVID-19.”
She underscored what she said was the urgency behind the mandate because the known data on the statewide COVID-19 dashboard reflects only those people getting tested at reporting sites. She fears the spread is much worse.
“It does not reflect all infections or positive results from unreported at-home tests, so we know the actual numbers are higher than reported, and the reports are bad,” McNamara said Friday.
The mask order applies to all publicly accessible indoor areas and includes places of employment “shared by two (2) or more non-same household employees when employees are not working in separate offices/areas.”
The health department directive defined face coverings as “any tightly woven cloth or other material which substantially complies with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended guidance for masks and includes surgical masks, and N95s, without holes or an exhalation valve.”
The order defined a publicly accessible building as any building that is regularly accessible to the general public, or specific areas open to the public and includes modes of public transportation.
The measure exempts indoor locations including private homes or residential units, public or private schools, patrons of indoor swimming pools, and athletes actively participating in athletic arenas. It also exempts music students, vaccinated performers in public venues, or gymnasiums that have “instituted other mitigation measures.”
Those mitigation measures include vaccination requirements, physical distancing or enhanced ventilation systems.
Face coverings are not required for any person with a medical or developmental condition, the order reads, “to whom the wearing of a face covering would pose a threat to their health or safety, including anxiety, adding that “the individual shall not be required to produce documentation or other evidence to verify such conditions.”
As far as restaurants are concerned, entering any restaurant or alcohol-serving business for the purpose of picking up food for take-out or any other purpose requires the person to wear a face covering.
Restaurant patrons may remove masks while seated at tables, but must wear coverings when entering, exiting or moving about indoors, according to the directive.
City officials cited New Hampshire law RSA 147:1, which grants health officers of towns the authority to make regulations “for the prevention and removal of nuisances and such other regulations relating to public health as in their judgment the health and safety of the people require.”