April vacation is going on as scheduled for some New Hampshire school districts this week, although plans for any family travel were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents say kids are disappointed by missing out on trips they’ve been looking forward to for months. But after more than a month of remote learning and a long stretch still ahead, they’re looking forward to a bit of a modified spring break.
Nora Portnoy, a nurse from Londonderry with two young daughters, said the family’s trip to Disney scheduled for this week will have to wait. Portnoy said 9-year-old Ella and 5-year-old Tess were remarkably understanding about the situation.
“They’ve been amazing. They’re sad and disappointed but they understand the risk and what is most important,” Portnoy said Sunday, which would have been the second day of the family’s visit to the Magic Kingdom.
Portnoy and her husband, Brian, who is also a nurse, were closely following developments in the COVID-19 outbreak and decided in early March that it wasn’t going to be safe for the family to travel. By March 16, Disney had shut down all its theme parks.
“We’ve been very open and honest with them about the coronavirus and how serious it is. I think that has helped them understand why we can’t go,” she said. “We’re very proud of them.”
Portnoy said the girls were wearing their “magic bracelets” and some Disney apparel Sunday while taking part in a scavenger hunt the family planned in the woods.
“Disney will still be Disney,” Portnoy said. “We can book our trip again when it’s safe to go back there.”
Nora Portnoy is director of health services at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, which decided to keep this week’s break as scheduled to provide students and staff some relief from the challenges of remote learning. Her daughters are students in Londonderry, which modified its scheduled break with Monday and Friday off this week, and three days of remote classes in between.
After some debate, the Manchester School District decided to keep the full week break as scheduled after getting mixed results from a survey of teachers, students and parents.
Julie Turner, a North End resident with an eighth-grader and two elementary school students in Manchester schools, said she responded to a district survey in favor of keeping the week open, giving her son and two daughters a break from learning at home.
“I’m OK with having April break and everybody having a little bit of time to get out of the books for a week and kind of come up for some air. And then we’ll dive right back in,” Turner said Sunday.
The Turners are another family whose spring break travel plans were shut down by the pandemic. Turner and her husband, Chris, were planning to take the kids to London for the week, booking flights, a condo in Kensington and tours of the Harry Potter sets at the Warner Bros. studios.
“The kids have actually been pretty understanding about it. It’s not the end of the world for them. We’ll make a new adventure some other time,” she said. “They were definitely disappointed, but no tears were shed. I think they understand the circumstances enough. Essentially, they understand that it’s unsafe to go and now it’s impossible to go.”
Turner said she was able to cancel all of the reservations and get refunds. She said the family is looking forward to spring breaking at home with a wide open agenda.
“We’re hoping if the weather cooperates to get out for some day hikes,” she said. “For the most part, we don’t have many plans. There will be some arts and crafts, there will be some movies, some books. ... Not huge plans, but we’ll make something of it.”