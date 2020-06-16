The tents won't be going up outside St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester this year.
The church has decided to cancel its annual Glendi event, a celebration of Greek culture that stretches back more than 40 years.
"Our number one priority is the safety and health of our volunteers, our parishioners, and our customers," said George Copadis, board president, in a message posted on Facebook last week. "We look forward to welcoming you all back in September 2021 as we continue our heritage, our dancing and our food with all our customers."