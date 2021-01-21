A year after Gov. Chris Sununu ordered bars and restaurants closed starting on St. Patrick’s Day, COVID-19 concerns will influence — but not interrupt — this year’s celebrations in southern New Hampshire.
Health officials in Nashua, which has been hit harder by COVID-19 than many other areas, say they plan to contact restaurants to ensure they are taking precautions. The possibility of a curfew on March 17 has come up.
For the second year in a row, Manchester has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade, which usually attracts thousands to downtown.
Still, many are counting on the luck of the Irish this time around.
Murphy’s Taproom in Manchester and Murphy’s Taproom and Carriage House in Bedford will have 2,000 pounds of corned beef on hand — and plenty of beer, owner Keith Murphy said.
“I’ll probably order what I ordered last year,” Murphy said Wednesday.
Last year, most of the corned beef was sold to go, he said.
Both locations offer “double distancing” of 12 feet between some tables. Solo musicians will play Irish music indoors, and if weather permits, entertainment will be offered outdoors, including duos and full bands.
St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest day of the year for Murphy’s restaurants.
“There are a lot of people who are eager to get out and live life again,” he said.
Manchester has no additional restrictions planned for St. Patrick’s Day, according to Anna Thomas, public health director.
Bobbie Bagley, director of public health for the city of Nashua, told Board of Health members last week that a curfew “is something we have to look more into.”
She said the city’s environmental health department will revisit strategies that were developed with local restaurants and bars last March at the start of the pandemic.
Michael Conneely, owner of the Peddler’s Daughter on Main Street in Nashua, said Thursday that he would be disappointed if a one-day curfew were implemented for St. Patrick’s Day.
“One day does not curb down the spike that we are in. Our industry is not the cause of these spikes,” Conneely said. “There are going to be parties all over the place on St. Patrick’s Day anyway. I don’t see the reason to place more restrictions on us for one day.”
Conneely said it would be unfair to limit restaurants and bars on a day the struggling businesses might be able to recoup some of the revenue lost over the past year. Conneely is hopeful that expanded outdoor dining along Main Street will be permitted on St. Patrick’s Day. That proved a boon to downtown restaurants last summer.
“We are at their mercy,” he said.
Kaitlyn Martin, a manager at O’Brien’s Sports Bar on Main Street in Nashua, said her establishment will do the best it can to keep patrons safe.
“We are planning on being open, as long as they allow it. Every year we staff more security, and we have to keep the capacity regulated,” she said on Wednesday. “We will have to be even more strict with it and cut it down even more this year.”
If local health experts and Nashua officials decide to implement a one-day curfew out of concern for safety, Martin said the business gladly will oblige. But she is skeptical how much it will help.
“We are a family business. We will open at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and we will already have a crowd,” she said. “The day can be somewhat chaotic, so I am maybe not opposed to a curfew since the day starts so early. But it hasn’t been too bad in the past. We have had calmer St. Patrick’s Days, and this year it will probably be the same.”
To date, Nashua has had 4,711 cases of COVID-19, including 504 active cases and 61 deaths. The positivity rate for testing is running about 12% and the hospitalization rate about 2.4%.
A proposed 9:30 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants in Nashua was rejected by the Board of Aldermen in December, but the proposal could be revisited anytime by city officials.
Despite Bagley’s comments, the Nashua Board of Health is not currently considering a St. Patrick’s Day curfew.
Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, a board member, said it would be helpful to have a running tally of where COVID-19 clusters are developing and to have regular roundtable discussions with restaurant owners and other businesses.
“To me, the bigger concern on my mind is the Easter holiday,” Wolf-Rosenblum said. “I don’t think we are going to be in a whole lot better position by then.”