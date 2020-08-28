Students are returning to St. Paul’s School in Concord, as dorms start to open before classes begin next month.
For some students and families that means spending a couple of weeks at a local hotel first to quarantine.
The school is requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors and maintain a physical distance inside and outdoors as much as possible, according to a statement from the school.
“We have adjusted our daily academic and school schedules to “de-densify” everything from academic classes to meals to dorm spaces, and we have an extensive testing and monitoring plan in place to support good school health and thus good community health,” wrote Sarah Aldag, a spokesperson for the school, in an emailed statement.
Staff returned to campus in June, after St. Paul’s sent everyone home in March. All school employees will be tested before students come to campus, Aldag said.
Classes will start in early September, but students will start moving back into the dorms on Aug. 31, Aldag said.
Some students and their families are quarantining at the Hilton Tru in Concord, and other hotels in the area, Aldag said, before coming to campus. Anyone who came to New Hampshire from outside New England who traveled by plane or other public transportation is required by the state to quarantine for two weeks.
Before students will be allowed on campus, they will have to present a negative COVID-19 test taken between four and seven days earlier.
Then, the school will test students again and quarantine students in dorms until those tests come back negative. The school will test students again a week after they come to campus.
Students will not be allowed to leave campus except for medical appointments.
Every day, St. Paul’s students and staff will have to attest to their health and submit to temperature checks, and food service and health staff will be tested regularly.