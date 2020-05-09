Higher education leaders from across the state have heard a resounding message from students that they’re eager to return to campus in the fall.
On Friday, the University System of New Hampshire (USNH) and the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) announced that they intend to have students return to 18 locations across the state for the fall semester.
Institutions across the country have been grappling with how to proceed with uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19.
James Dean, president of the University of New Hampshire, wrote in a letter that the return “will not look the same as any other time” in the school’s history.
“We don’t have all of the answers and ask for your patience and support as we continue to make decisions based on the evolving guidance from state and federal public health officials,” he wrote.
The reopening will likely come with some form of online learning at all locations.
“The institutions are making investments over the spring and summer to improve technology and support their teaching and learning environments as they further develop high quality, blended learning capabilities,” the release reads.
System leaders have worked closely with state leaders and health professionals to develop guidelines that institutions will follow to support a safe return, according to a news release.
“Those guidelines will include the role of screening, testing, contact tracing, and treatment and management of any positive cases,” wrote Lisa Thorne, USNH director of communications, in an email.
Physical space
Each campus has worked to identify isolation space, new cleaning protocols and classroom plans to better accommodate social distancing.
“We are both looking at using larger meeting spaces so that students can spread out and are refining blended learning options whereby some portion of students can participate remotely while others are in the physical classroom,” Thorne wrote.
USNH enrolls 32,000 students and consists of four public institutions: Granite State College, Keene State College, Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire.
CCSNH consists of seven colleges, offering associate degree and certificate programs, professional training, transfer pathways to four-year degrees, and dual-credit partnerships with New Hampshire high schools.
“We hear from our current students how important it is that they can keep on track – for them, for their families, for their communities,” wrote Shannon Reid, executive director of government affairs for the community college system, in an email. “There are also likely to be more New Hampshire residents out of work and looking for opportunities to build for the future through education and upskilling.”
Shifting to online learning showed the community colleges can adapt.
“The community colleges, even prior to the pandemic, had a strong distance learning focus which helped us to adapt well this spring,” Reid wrote. “We anticipate some level of blended, or hybrid learning will be in place this summer and fall — with as much on-site instruction as we can safely offer and some that will continue to be delivered online.”
Technology costs
USNH is also trying to balance the increasing costs for increased technology, cleaning, COVID-19 testing and drop in revenue from a reduced number of students who can live in dorms.
“We also anticipate that some families will be in a significantly different economic situation due to the COVID-19 crisis so we will be doing our best to help identify increased financial support where necessary,” Thorne wrote.
Thorne noted the decision to reopen is not final.
“We will be monitoring the data and guidance we receive from state leaders and health professionals and are preparing contingency plans if, ultimately, the data does not support a return to campus as we get closer to the fall start,” she wrote.