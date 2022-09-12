New booster shots now available in N.H.
State public health officials said the state has received more than 50,000 doses of the updated booster shots to deal with COVID-19. Here, a woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken Oct. 30, 2020.

CONCORD -- State health officials said they have requested from federal authorities 100,000 doses of the latest booster shots for COVID-19 and 56,000 shots have already arrived.

The omicron booster doses, also known as bivalent doses, are updated versions of the original vaccines and were recently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.