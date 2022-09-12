State public health officials said the state has received more than 50,000 doses of the updated booster shots to deal with COVID-19. Here, a woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken Oct. 30, 2020.
CONCORD -- State health officials said they have requested from federal authorities 100,000 doses of the latest booster shots for COVID-19 and 56,000 shots have already arrived.
The omicron booster doses, also known as bivalent doses, are updated versions of the original vaccines and were recently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
CDC officials have said anyone age 12 or older who completed their COVID-19 primary series or received a booster dose at least two months ago should get the updated booster.
“These updated booster doses more closely align to the new COVID-19 omicron variant and is the most effective way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
“As we have seen in the past, we anticipate a fall surge and recommend everyone 12 or older get an updated booster dose.”
Those looking for an updated booster dose should contact their primary care physician or go to www.vaccines.nh.gov for COVID-19 vaccination locations.
The state continues to update the web site as additional pharmacies have agreed to offer the updated booster shots.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported last week that there were 1,212 new cases of COVID-19 last week, averaging 173 a day.
During the same period, 96 have been in the hospital with COVID-19.
All but 26 have recovered from the virus according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
There were 19 current outbreaks of COVID-19 in settings that include nursing homes, assisted living centers and prisons.
The largest, ongoing outbreak was at the Hillsborough County jail were 61 residents and 10 staff got the virus.
Over the past week, there were eight new deaths from COVID, bringing the total number in New Hampshire to 2,670.