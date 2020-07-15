CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu asked President Trump to grant a four-month extension to allow him to deploy 400 National Guard troops to continue battling COVID-19.
The governor released a letter Wednesday to make this request given the Trump administration’s current deployment is set to expire Aug. 21.
“An extension will enable New Hampshire to continue to take aggressive action to maintain screening and testing sites, stage and distribute sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as critical medical supplies and maintain the state's transition to a successful reopening of the economy,” Sununu wrote.
In June, Trump approved one extension of this deployment for two months.
At the height of the pandemic in New Hampshire, there were 1,000 troops working on a variety of projects.
State government is in the midst of turning over some Guard duties to private industry.
In a related move, Sununu announced he was moving troops off the job of manning telephone calls from those seeking unemployment benefits.
These troops took more than 540,000 calls from citizens seeking unemployment.
Since the height of the disease, the state’s unemployment rate has dropped 35 percent, compared to a national jobless decline of 25 percent.
“We just can’t thank these men and women enough,” said Sununu.
The state has hired a private contractor to assist the Department of Employment Security staff in handling these calls, the governor said.
Some self-employed business owners have said they’ve been waiting a long time to get jobless benefits.
Until the pandemic hit, the self-employed legally could not to seek jobless benefits so the state had to create a new eligibility program.
Sununu said this slowed the process for them to get assistance, but he maintained the state has among the lowest percentage of pending claims of any state in the country.
Meanwhile, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state will be closing down its own mobile sites that conduct testing for the virus.
The state was moving to have acute care hospitals across the state conduct these tests, Shibinette said, since the state has approved hospitals to resume non-emergency medical procedures.
For several months, New Hampshire National Guard troops assisted state workers with conducting those tests.