MANCHESTER – State officials have begun planning to manage the delivery of more COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots with an effort to include more privately-run mobile vans and several fixed sites around the state.
The Department of Health and Human Services is asking the Executive Council Wednesday to spend nearly $14 million in federal COVID-19 relief money on this project to run from Sept. 30 through the end of the year.
The contracts call for On-Site Medical Services LLC of Charlestown to provide two mobile vans and for Convenient MD of Portsmouth to operate two of its own.
In addition, On-Site would manage five fixed sites that could provide up to 1,400 COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots a day and be open for up to 60 hours per week, officials said.
The $13 million contract with On-Site calls for the company to give at least three weeks’ notice to the state prior to opening the fixed sites.
“The exact number of residents of the state of New Hampshire who will be served will depend on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and interest in vaccination,” HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in her request to the council.
Both Gov. Chris Sununu and Shibinette said earlier this month the state would be expanding the use of mobile vaccine vans and bring them to cities and towns that have a vaccinate rate lower than 50%.
Shibinette said they both learned this was an effective strategy when they went to study how the state of Kentucky dealt with its dramatic surge in hospitalizations and deaths, mainly due to the Delta variant.
Sununu said state officials have been discussing how best to manage the delivery of booster shots once they receive final federal approval.
Despite significant spending on a public information campaign, new vaccination totals here have dropped during the summer months, according to the state's COVID-109 dashboard.
Over the past month, 5,115 got fully vaccinated for the first time.
During the previous month, the state reported 5,902 had gotten their shots and from June 23-July 23 the number vaccinated was 11,510.
Federal advisory panels for the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control last week both recommended booster shots for those 65 years and older and anyone younger with significant health complications.
Council tabled vaccine contracts
The CDC panel rejected the FDA’s finding that boosters should now be given to “essential workers” such as those from health care to grocery store industries.
These boosters would be given no less than six months after the last vaccine.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will make the final recommendation on boosters to President Biden.
To emphasize his support for the rollout, Biden, 78, got his own shot early Monday afternoon.
The Executive Council will be meeting at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester.
At its last meeting Sept. 15 in Nashua, the Republican-led council tabled two federal contracts, totaling $27 million, to finance the state’s vaccine immunization program.
Two days later, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee took the same action.
The move was clearly seen as a protest against the national vaccine mandates Biden announced earlier this month that affected up to 100 million Americans, including all employees for companies with at least 100 employees.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said he’s proposed 2022 legislation which, if passed, would prevent state and local officials from enforcing provisions of the Biden mandate.
Some legislative budget writers also objected to using these grants to create 13 temporary, full-time positions in HHS.
The two-year state budget Sununu signed in June placed a 3,000 cap on permanent, full-time workers in HHS.