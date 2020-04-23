Two people associated with the New Horizons homeless shelter in Manchester have tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials confirmed on Thursday.
The confirmation came the same day the New Hampshire Union Leader wrote that many homeless had moved out of the 199 Manchester St. shelter into camps over fears of the virus. Others didn’t want to be tested and left, Mayor Joyce Craig has said.
Last week, the state tested 150 New Horizons staff and residents as well as a few people who do not live at the shelter.
Except for the two, all the other tests were negative, said Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“It’s safer out here than in there,” said Cassie Asiaf, one of about five people currently living in a homeless camp under the Amoskeag Bridge. The five keep to themselves, she said.