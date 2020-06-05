Goal is to identify those who are asymptomatic.
CONCORD — The state of New Hampshire is now encouraging everyone in the state to be tested for COVID-19.
Anyone can quickly sign up and arrange to be tested under the Asymptomatic Spread Assessment Program (ASAP) by filling out a brief survey at nh.gov/covid19.
“There is just a lot of asymptomatic spread that has been identified across the country and these tests could really help us to identify individuals,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
The governor said he plans to be tested for the first time himself early next week.
The state and its private vendors have completed 87,000 tests for COVID-19. About 6.5% were positive.
As of Saturday, the state had reported 61 deaths over 11 days, bringing the statewide total to 283.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state is keeping up with demand for tests.
“We are at a point right now where if you go online and request a test, you can have it done on the same day,” Shibinette said.
Currently the state is doing follow-up testing of residents and staff in nursing homes. About 80% of all COVID-19 deaths have come in long-term settings.
Once that is completed, Shibinette said the state likely will branch out to broadly test those from other communities, including the homeless, prison inmates and residents living in shared housing.
In other developments, Sununu approved new rules for golf courses that allow two people to ride in a golf cart and permit out-of-state players.
Other activities approved for opening included outdoor attractions such as petting zoos, batting cages and disc golf.
Earlier last Friday, Sununu announced that sunbathers could come to New Hampshire beaches immediately.
The decision came one day before protesters had planned a “storm the beaches” rally to try to pressure Sununu to make the decision.