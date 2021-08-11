Local officials should consider requiring everyone in a school to wear face masks indoors if their county has “substantial” transmission of COVID-19 and there are cases among students or educators — even if the virus cannot be traced to the school building.
That’s the recommendation, not the mandate, from State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, who offered school officials Wednesday the latest update with viral cases on the rise in New Hampshire.
“This is difficult. We are trying to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to children and staff, but also maximize the student experience,” Chan said during his online call with public school and day care officials across the state. “Oftentimes, it is a balancing act.”
Chan said a face mask policy may not be necessary if the community has a vaccination rate in excess of 80% or if the school building can accommodate 6 feet of social distancing between all students.
If there is a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the school, masks should be worn, regardless of community level of the virus in the region, he advised.
If there’s a single cluster of cases in a school building, state officials recommend officials employ a policy of “targeted” mask wearing, regardless of the level of community transmission.
“It is still up to the local school districts about whether to recommend or require face masks,” Chan said.
He said the state Division of Public Health Services has no authority to impose a mask mandate since the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended last June.
State officials came up with a matrix of guidelines about face coverings in response to requests from many local officials in the past few weeks.
The design is similar to one the state created one year ago this month to advise local officials on whether to return to school with in-person, hybrid or remote learning.
The recommendations also came a week after the federal Centers for Disease Control advised the wearing of face masks in the nation’s public schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday the latest daily case count was 160, with 47 hospitalized and two new deaths. One of those deaths occurred in December 2020 and was just recently confirmed.
As of Wednesday, eight of the state’s 10 counties have “substantial” transmission of the virus.
The only ones at “moderate” level are Merrimack County and Sullivan County.
In the past six weeks, there have been nine outbreaks in child care centers with a total of 82 infections, 25 among staff and 57 involving children, the state reported.
Follow-up interviews determined the parents of many of the children sent their child to day care believing their runny nose or congestion was simply a summer cold.
“We are in midst of a pandemic and there is no such thing as a usual cold,” Chan said.
He urged parents to keep their child home and consider getting them tested if the child has even one symptom of the virus.
The Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed a vaccine freedom law (HB 220) that doesn’t allow anyone to be barred from access to public buildings because they didn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine.
But the law does permit local schools to ask parents and staff to provide information about vaccination status on a voluntary basis, said Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.
Earlier Wednesday, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said all school districts were proceeding with plans to offer five days of in-person learning.
Edelblut, a Republican candidate for governor in 2016, criticized the Biden administration’s messaging about how local school leaders should respond to control spread of the virus.
“The guidance has been scant, it has been confusing and difficult to implement; it confuses people about what they are trying to do,” he said.
The state plans to host another call with local school officials on Sept. 15.