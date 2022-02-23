CONCORD — State public health officials are dropping their recommendation that masks be worn indoors, which means local school boards will have to erase mandates for their students and staff, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
“This shouldn’t be viewed as some drastic change or measure, but another step forward as we get to the new normal,” Sununu told reporters during his weekly update on COVID-19.
The mask requirement will remain in places recommended across the country under separate federal guidance, which includes school buses and airplanes, in airports, in hospitals and other health care settings, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
“Otherwise, we are recommending face masks be worn based on individual preference and individual choice,” Chan said.
Private companies can still require their workers or customers to wear masks indoors, which could include day care settings, Sununu said.
Sununu said many school districts in the past few weeks “have begun to rescind their own mask mandates” or discuss a date on which to end them.
Last week, the Claremont School Board voted to end mandatory masking. On Monday, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board moved the district to “green level” making masks optional. The Concord School Board had discussed lifting its mandate in March.
Late Wednesday, the Manchester School District announced that use of masks will be optional in city schools effective immediately.
A parent could say they want their child to wear a mask at school, but the administration can no longer mandate their use for all, Sununu said.
With school vacation week coming up, Sununu is urging the Department of Education to give local school officials enough time to make these changes.
“We understand many students and staff will choose to wear masks, many will not,” Sununu said.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut pledged to work with local officials to create a smooth transition.
“I want to take this moment to thank all New Hampshire schools for working diligently and continuing to provide the best educational opportunities for Granite State youth,” Edelblut said in a statement.
“I understand that it has been challenging. NHDOE will continue to work with schools and support them as they shift their policies to align with public health recommendations.”
School districts could face lawsuits if they fail to respond to this new decision, the governor said.
“You would probably have some pretty upset parents for any number of reasons,” Sununu said. “I don’t foresee that; I really don’t. Most districts are already there.”
The decision comes as daily cases of COVID-19 have significantly dropped in recent weeks.
Earlier this week, hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 dropped under 100 for the first time since August.
As of mid-February, New Hampshire had the second-lowest hospitalization rate of COVID. Only Vermont was lower.
Hospitalizations way down
The current census of 93 patients with COVID was less than 20% the peak patient load of 478 New Hampshire, which occurred Dec. 8.
Cases of the omicron variant are on the decline, and less than 1% of those are a new subvariant that hasn’t yet been found to lead to more serious disease or hospitalization, Chan said.
“The risk from COVID-19 is decreasing. As the risks decreases, we can pull back,” said Chan, who left Wednesday’s briefing halfway through to get on a regular call with school officials to update them on the latest recommendation.
The state reported 21 new deaths from the virus Wednesday, which included those that came into the Division of Public Health Services over the long holiday weekend.
The fatalities occurred in six of the state’s 10 counties. All but two of the deaths were residents over 60, state officials said.
In another sign of the waning pandemic, Sununu said he’ll let the current deployment of National Guard troops assisting with COVID-19 expire next month.
In March, the state will “consolidate” its 10 fixed vaccination sites into a smaller number, as appointments have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, state officials said.
Once the federal government approves the vaccine for children from six months to 5 years old, Sununu said he will recommend these be done by parents making appointments with their pediatricians.
Union Leader Reporter Josie Albertson-Grove and correspondent Meghan Pierce contributed to this report.