CONCORD — Residents can now get a COVID-19 test at 19 hospital sites across the state.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said for now New Hampshire will keep its state testing locations and stands ready to create another location if there are gaps in testing.
“Nobody needs to drive long distances to get a COVID test,” Shibinette said.
Those getting tested at hospitals do not have to schedule an office visit or have insurance coverage with that hospital in the network, she said.
Hospitals are offering these tests in a variety of locations — from a drive-thru site in a parking lot and at their satellite clinics, to a designated, primary care space inside the building, Shibinette said.
The hospitals sites announced on Thursday included Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and the two Nashua-based hospitals, but not Concord Hospital or Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Shibinette said some hospital officials said they need more time to set up their own program or could have decided there was enough testing access in that community.
In addition to these hospitals, residents already have access to 37 privately-run testing sites at pharmacies and urgent care centers across the state.
The list of all these testing sites and a map depicting where they are in the state be found by going to www.nh.gov/covid19 and clicking on the Get Tested button.