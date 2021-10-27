The state will launch a campaign to urge parents to get a COVID-19 vaccination for their young children once the Biden administration approves it, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.
But he predicted the vaccination rate for kids 5 to 11 will start out “fairly low,” similar to the percentage of teens who are fully vaccinated.
According to the state’s COVID-19 website, 36.7% of those 12 to 18 have gotten the vaccine. This compares to 87% among those 70 to 79 and 80% for those in their 60s.
“My sense is it will be about what we saw with teenagers; they (parents) seem to have the same concerns,” Sununu said. “That is fairly low and that’s why we want folks to talk to their doctor, talk to their pediatricians.”
Sununu said the state will be ready for the rollout as it has preordered 15,000 of the doses the federal government is expected to approve for younger children.
The plan is to give these children one-third of the adult dose of the vaccine.
The regional public health networks will sponsor school clinics to give the shots as they did for teens. The federal government will also send doses directly to pharmacies to administer child vaccines as well.
On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to children 5 to 11. Biden administration officials said the plan could get final approval as early as next week.
“I give the FDA some credit, they have really done some work; they have taken an extra six to nine months” to fully vet the safety of the child vaccine, Sununu said during a COVID-19 briefing.
The Department of Health and Human Services has prepared a map to show the more than 200 locations that have already agreed to administer the vaccine once it’s available for younger children.
“There are a lot of concerns on the part of parents,” said Sununu, a father of three.
The governor said he’d oppose using any financial incentives to encourage parents to let their children get the shots, a technique many states used to boost adult vaccination rates.
“It has to be a personal decision without a financial incentive,” Sununu said.
The governor announced he would resume weekly briefings on coronavirus as New Hampshire and Vermont are two of four states with the highest increases in new cases of COVID-19.
Sununu’s dire prediction
“I believe we are going to be in a worse situation than we were last year in terms of hospitalizations and cases, even with the vaccine,” Sununu said.
“This delta variant is very different. It is not the original version of COVID; it is much more aggressive.”
Democratic Party officials said Sununu’s decision was more tied to his likely run for the U.S. Senate, his declining poll numbers and his desire for weekly briefings on TV.
“Just weeks before he jumps into the Senate race, @GovChrisSununu says he’s resuming COVID-19 briefings. Where was the governor months ago when cases started surging?” Democratic Party spokesperson Gates MacPherson said on Twitter.
State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said the state is averaging 500 to 550 new cases per day and the average test positivity rate is 6%, a rate that indicates the virus isn’t under control.
There were four new deaths from the virus reported Wednesday and a total of 11 over the past couple of days; thus far there have been 1,556 fatalities linked to COVID-19.
Sununu said hospitalizations continue to edge up, and administrators say the severity of the disease is increasing among in-patients with COVID.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said 12,000 people — about 1.5% of residents — have gotten booster shots.
CARES spending
Sununu spelled out how the state would distribute unspent federal CARES Act money that must be committed by the end of 2021.
These uses include:
• $11.5 million for long-term providers.
• $3.2 million for food insecurity programs.
• $6 million for homeless shelters.
• $4 million for senior centers.
• $12 million for emergency equipment purchases for cities and towns.
Homeless shelters will get grants to cover their COVID-19 related expenses over the past 18 months.
Democratic lawmakers have been pressuring the Sununu administration to increase the per-bed provider rate homeless shelters get from the state.
The current rate covers less than 20% of the average cost of the shelter bed.
Sununu already has taken executive action to ensure unspent CARES Act money will not have to be returned to the federal government. All excess dollars will instead be deposited into the Unemployment Trust Fund used to pay state jobless benefits.