CONCORD – The rate of hospitalizations and average of new positive tests for COVID-19 reached 10-month highs, according to state Department of Health and Human Services reporting released Wednesday.
The 317 identified as hospitalized with COVID-19 was the highest daily number since Jan. 2, according to the state’s dashboard.
As recently as Oct. 14, the number hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 was at 140.
Likewise, the daily average for positive tests over the past week was 851.
The last time that number was higher was Dec. 8, when the seven-day weekly average was 963.
HHS officials reported 921 new cases of the virus Wednesday.
The latest report cited nine deaths from COVID-19. They were residents from six counties and all were all over the age of 60, state officials said.
Since Nov. 1, state officials have reported 75 more deaths, bringing the current total to 1,648.
Among all fatalities, 83% were 70 years or older and 60% were residents living in long-term care settings.
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported among New Hampshire residents under 20.
The rate of positive tests has also been going up in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the test positivity rate was 9.3%. Health care experts suggest a rate below 5% signifies the virus is relatively under control.
State officials said among the recent positive cases, 39% were under the age of 18, and the rest were adults.
Public schools had 523 current cases of the virus, state officials reported.
That figure includes 146 school clusters, with a cluster defined as at least three cases related to one another, as in a classroom. There are 26 outbreaks in school districts, with an outbreak defined as at least two clusters unrelated to each other.