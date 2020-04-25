Local COVID-19 patients are specifically identified and red-flagged in daily reports from the state to local police and fire departments, a practice that chiefs say is vital for keeping first responders and the public safe but that civil libertarians warn threatens citizens’ medical privacy.
Chiefs interviewed by the Union Leader said this is the first time public health officials have identified contagious patients. Diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis have never prompted such disclosures.
“It’s like we’re all in uncharted waters now,” said Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan. “It seems like when you’re in a pandemic, the people making the decisions — people above my pay grade — say ‘First responders, we’ll give you that information.’”
State officials said they are sharing the information to protect those first responders, as well as people whom they subsequently come in contact with.
New Hampshire has seen 60 deaths from COVID-19, including a reported high of seven on Saturday, all over the age of 60. The state also reported 69 new cases Saturday.
“The health and safety of New Hampshire’s first responders remains among our state’s top concerns as we continue to respond to community needs in the current public health emergency,” said a statement provided by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
The change doesn’t sit well with civil libertarians.
“It is alarming to hear that Granite Staters’ private medical information is seemingly being shared without their consent, including with law enforcement,” said Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU New Hampshire, in an email. She said the state should be cautious about abandoning privacy rights during a crisis because citizens might not be able to regain them later. All agencies involved with the data should release policies regarding their collection, storage, distribution, sharing and purging, she said.
Dispatching data
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides names and addresses of COVID-19 patients, if available, and the date of a person’s test. It also provides information about people who are subjects of public health investigations.
The state provides the information daily to police, fire and EMS departments. Private EMS and ambulance companies are informed only when they are dispatched to an address with COVID-19.
Officials say the information is transmitted through a secure system. Regional dispatch centers and individual departments can download the information daily. Most regional dispatch centers email the information to city and town first responders through secured emails.
Jake Leon, a spokesman for DHHS, said only dispatcher and communication center supervisors have access to the information, which is relayed to first responders when they are dispatched to a location. A name stays on the list for 21 days. On the 22nd day, it is removed from the list, and municipalities and dispatch centers are required to delete the names from their data banks.
The release is permitted under a provision of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act law (HIPAA), which allows for the release of confidential health information “for the greater benefit of protecting public health,” according to the statement from MacDonald and Shibinette.
Protecting privacy
A law professor who wrote the new privacy amendment to the state Constitution questioned whether authors of the policy took that amendment into account.
“This is the government intruding on personal information, your health status,” said University of New Hampshire law professor Albert “Buzz” Scherr. “It doesn’t matter what HIPAA says, this is a constitutional amendment.”
New Hampshire voters adopted the privacy amendment in 2018.
Scherr said it’s not likely a judge would halt the information-sharing if someone challenged it. But a judge would want to make sure that privacy protections were in place and that a compelling public interest existed to warrant the privacy invasion.
Police and fire officials say good reason exists to share the information.
“This is vitally important to limit and prevent further community spread of the disease,” Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski told the Union Leader.
Besides protecting first responders, their families and people they subsequently come in contact with, it preserves a corps of healthy first responders during a pandemic.
Bryfonski said the information is necessary because community transmission is widespread, often from asymptomatic carriers. Other communicable diseases are not so easily spread.
“You can well imagine that if Ebola got loose, we would get that (patient) information,” he said.
He also stressed the efforts that his department makes to protect the information. He said two people have access to the list — a lieutenant in operations support and a supervisor in the communications department.
“I don’t even know who (the patients) are,” Bryfonski said.
Bedford emergency dispatchers use terminology that shields the identity of the COVID-19 patients when communicating by radio with police officers in the field, Bryfonski said. Police radio “10 codes,” a language that dispatchers normally use to transmit sensitive information, are not used to identify COVID-19 patients, he said.
Extra precautions
At the Manchester Fire Department, dispatchers relay the information over mobile data terminals, said Assistant Chief Brendan Burns.
Burns said the E-911 system — the statewide, Concord-based operators who first answer a 911 call — already has the information about COVID-19 patients. They make that available to local departments when forwarding a 911 call. The fire department also uses the information to cross-reference potential exposures, he said. For example, if a firefighter/EMT provides hands-on care to a heart-attack victim and that patient later develops COVID-19, the firefighter will learn of a potential exposure.
Both Burns and Bryfonski said their crews undertake universal precautions. But they acknowledged they will take additional steps when COVID-19 is red-flagged.
Additional steps could include a face shield, a gown or coveralls. Manchester firefighters will ask a known COVID-19 patient to wear an N-95 mask, Burns said.
Burns said personal protective equipment has now become more available. But when the identification process started, it was scarce.
Both said that 911 operators now ask callers several questions about their health and the health of those in the household. Burns said the questions, asked by the E-911 operators in Concord, do not slow a response, because local dispatchers are listening in and dispatching help right away.