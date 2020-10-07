CONCORD -- State health officials announced on Wednesday they are investigating an COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Nashua.
The Department of Health and Human Services said at least seven cases are linked to the Gate City Church on Main Street in Nashua, which held in-person prayer sessions from Sept. 19 to 28.
Anyone who attended the services is being asked to get tested, health officials said in a release.
DHHS also reported 71 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in New Hampshire since the pandemic began to 8,800. There are 507 current COVID-19 cases in the Granite State.
Two additional deaths were also announced, putting the total number of COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire at 448.