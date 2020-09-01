CONCORD — When schools open, what COVID-19 circumstances should cause administrators to switch from in-person to remote classes?
The state issued new recommendations to address that question on Tuesday.
Unveiling a two-page summary of metrics to guide local school officials, state Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said administrators should consider moving to all-remote learning if the host county or city has a 10% rate of positive tests for the virus and the school dealing with an ongoing outbreak of two or more unconnected clusters.
The metrics define three levels of COVID-19 infection for the state’s 10 counties and the cities of Nashua and Manchester, and three levels of school impact.
All 10 counties and the two cities are now minimal on that scale; the state’s current rate for COVID-19 is under 1% and there are fewer than 10 people in the entire state hospitalized with the virus.
“The guidance is not meant to direct schools on how to reopen,” Chan told reporters Tuesday. “Hopefully they have come to their own decisions.”
Students and staff members may come down with the virus, but Chan stressed that wouldn’t automatically call for the building to be closed, provided that the cases are isolated and the infected individuals are immediately sent home.
The level of the virus in the school would be considered high if there are two or more unrelated clusters within two weeks, or there is either at least 30% absenteeism at that school or if the ability to staff the building reaches “critical” levels, according to the guidelines.
If that high level is reached, the guidelines recommend using hybrid or remote-only instruction, depending on the level of community transmission.
“We will work with the school,” Chan said. “Just because someone who has been identified with the school has COVID-19, that doesn’t mean the school needs to be shut down.”
Schools dashboard
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu presented a long-awaited dashboard that will report in real time all school-related COVID-19 cases from kindergarten through the state’s four-year college system.
“The dashboard is your go-to place to get the updates of the positive cases at the schools or the universities,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Sununu, who has three school-age children, said all parents must do what’s best for their families, and he understands why parents are anxious as they’ve watched COVID-19 cases spike in other states.
“All of those concerns are very valid and individuals have to feel comfortable about the situation they are in,” Sununu said. “Parents need to make sure they are making the best decisions for themselves.”
Shibinette confirmed 17 students attending Plymouth State University had tested positive for the virus, including many students from out of state and seven living the Plymouth area.
She said the state dashboard released Tuesday didn’t count those cases because all had either recovered from the illness or were in quarantine “at this point.”
“You are going to see a daily update for everybody that tests positive at the college or university or the school district,” Shibinette said.
Sununu announced the Trump administration has given the state 230,000 face coverings to give to public schools. He said priority for the distribution will go to districts that have large numbers of “low-income or higher need” families.
The federal Department of Agriculture also agreed to extend a waiver for food service programs to be provided to families at no charge, Sununu said.
“This action is incredibly important as we enter into the new school year,” Sununu added.