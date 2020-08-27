CONCORD — Employees with a “valid medical condition or disability” will no longer be required to wear a face covering in the workplace, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
“I think it’s important that if somebody has a medical or physical disability, we shouldn’t prevent them from doing their job. They just want to work,” Sununu said.
In other reopening moves, amusement parks along with scenic railroads, boat cruises and tour buses can serve more customers.
Attractions such as Canobie Lake Park, Story Land and Santa’s Village can be open to 35% capacity up from a 25% limit they’ve been operating under since mid-July.
“The governor appreciates some of the attractions have indicated to him they have fall entertainment … and want to stay open a few more weeks, weather permitting,” said D.J. Bettencourt, Sununu’s policy director and liaison to the Economic Reopening Task Force.
Sununu also lifted the 50% capacity limit for those riding on the Mount Washington Cog Railway, other tourism railroads, boat cruises and tour buses.
These vehicles will not operate at full capacity, however, because patrons still must maintain six feet of distance between customer groups.
“I’ve visited Canobie Park and they’ve done a terrific job as has the entire industry,” Sununu said, adding there have been no outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to tourism-related businesses.
Feds waived ADA accommodations
The revised rule on face coverings says company executives are encouraged to consider limiting contact with the general public that these workers have who are unable to wear face coverings while on the job.
It states a face shield and plexiglass barrier could be a “safe alternative” for these employees with a medical condition that makes wearing a face covering a safety risk.
Sununu noted the Trump administration, during this pandemic, suspended the work accommodation mandates under the federal Americans for Disabilities Act.
New Hampshire is following the lead of other states that will recognize the ADA and relax any mask mandate for these workers, Sununu said.
“Other states do it, and they do it fairly well,” Sununu said.
Sununu rejected pleas from business leaders to lift or relax the two-week quarantine all residents must comply with if they travel for an extended period outside New England.
The federal Centers for Disease Control last Monday lifted a federal, two-week quarantine for all domestic and international travel, deferring to restrictions of individual states and countries.
“The governor is not there yet to do that for New Hampshire,” Bettencourt said.
Essential workers are exempt from the mandate to quarantine, said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Contact testing advised
The CDC also has advised earlier this week that those who come in contact with someone who has COVID-19 do not have to get a test if they are asymptomatic.
Sununu said he’d advise that they do get tested.
“Yeah, always get a test if you can, and if you have any questions about your contact” with someone that has COVID-19, Sununu added.
The governor also turned down calls from bars, restaurants, social and nightclubs that have sought to offer parlor games on site such as pool or darts.
“We are trying to avoid that congregating, that lingering that can truly become super-spreader events,” Sununu said, alluding to large crowds in bars that have led to outbreaks in other states.
Last week, owners of the Boards and Brews, a board game cafe in downtown Manchester, said they might have to close if they can’t open continue to let their patrons eat and drink while in playing board games.