After getting nearly 35,000 COVID-19 vaccinations into the arms of New Hampshire residents in the parking lot of Exeter High School, the state has decided to move the site to an empty Sears building at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington.
The relocation began immediately on Monday after many people with vaccinations scheduled in Exeter were sent messages on Sunday notifying them of the sudden change.
Exeter Assistant Fire Chief Justin Pizon, who has been assisting with local vaccination efforts, said he was aware that the Exeter site would eventually be moved to another location that was more efficient.
“The speed of it taking place was a little bit of a surprise, but the overall move was not,” he said.
According to Paul Raymond Jr., spokesman for the COVID-19 Joint Information Center, the state had been eyeing the old Sears space at 50 Fox Run Road and it appeared that it might not become available as a new vaccination site.
“It had been in the works for a couple of weeks and we didn’t think it was actually going to happen so we started looking at other facilities to find a location and then all of a sudden it did come through and it was rather quick,” he said.
Raymond said the school district was accommodating to the state and has been a “great partner.”
“In talking with the school district we figured we could get out of there quickly so they didn’t have to worry about us when starting their spring sports season. … By no means am I saying that the town or the school was kicking us out. They’ve been tremendous hosts. We also recognize that hosting a vaccine clinic is not their function,” he said.
Exeter Fire Chief Eric Wilking said the fire department had no issue with the regional vaccination site moving to Newington.
“The Exeter schools have been a fantastic host and I hope the new site has great success in vaccinating thousands more New Hampshire residents,” he said.
While vaccinations are no longer taking place at the high school, Raymond said people would be on hand to explain the situation in case someone didn’t get the message about the site change and shows up in Exeter. He said they will be directed to call the 211 hotline or log into the state’s vaccination registration site at www.vini.nh.gov to reschedule their appointment.
The Mall at Fox Run is the latest New Hampshire mall to offer up vacant retail space to the state for vaccinations.
“We’re constantly looking at and evaluating ways to make improvements to the vaccine sites all over the state of New Hampshire and one thing that we’ve found great success with (by using mall space) is we can vaccinate a lot more people in an indoor environment,” he said.
The Exeter site was a drive-thru setup, but Raymond said curbside vaccinations will still be available in Newington for anyone with mobility issues.