Mobile clinics provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
Buy Now

This New Hampshire Mobile Vaccine Van provides COVID-19 vaccines and boosters free of charges to employers and groups including churches, festivals and community organizations.

 Provided by DHHS

The state health department is resuming mobile vaccination clinics and home visits to make COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses available to residents who might otherwise have difficulty accessing vaccinations.

Three mobile vaccination vans will be available to provide free vaccines at both public and private clinics statewide. The clinics are available upon request at no cost for any employer or group, including religious organizations, community groups, festivals and neighborhood block parties, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services.