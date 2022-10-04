The state health department is resuming mobile vaccination clinics and home visits to make COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses available to residents who might otherwise have difficulty accessing vaccinations.
Three mobile vaccination vans will be available to provide free vaccines at both public and private clinics statewide. The clinics are available upon request at no cost for any employer or group, including religious organizations, community groups, festivals and neighborhood block parties, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services.
The state’s home-based vaccination program is available for anyone who has difficulty leaving home, or who has been advised by a medical provider that doing so could compromise their health.
DHHS has contracted with On-Site Medical Services in Claremont to provide both the mobile clinics and home-based vaccinations. Approved by the governor and Executive Council last month, the program will run through March.
Patricia Tilley, director of public health services at DHHS, said with the advent of fall and winter, health officials want to make sure all residents have access to the updated booster doses that better protect against the COVID-19 variants most recently circulating.
“We know there are barriers to vaccine access, and the home-based and mobile vaccination clinics, once again, will help to close that gap,” Tilley said.