A New Hampshire jail employee who tested positive for COVID-19 later tested negative in two followup tests, illustrating that uncertainties and false results, although rare, exist.
But false positive test results — meaning a result that incorrectly reports the subject is infected with COVID-19 — are so rare that they approach a 0% rate, said state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
“We have not seen any significant reports of false positives,” Chan told the New Hampshire Union Leader. “We don’t think that is likely to happen; it’s not common at all.”
Negative test results, on the other hand, can be false about 3% of the time, depending on what test is used, Chan said.
As of Monday, more than 63,000 New Hampshire people have been tested for COVID-19, with only 4,200 testing positive.
That means hundreds of New Hampshire people who have been tested likely have false negatives — meaning their test results say they don’t have the virus when they actually do, Chan acknowledged.
He said those people could be falsely reassured. That’s why testing is only one strategy to defeating the virus.
“People need to social-distance, stay at home if they’re sick, even if they test negative,” said Chan, who has been the state’s leading expert on COVID-19. The state recommends personal physicians retest their patients if they suspect a negative test, he said.
Why inaccuracies?
Chan said several factors come into play with false test results, including the role of asymptomatic carriers.
False negatives can be attributed to the type of test, the quality of swab, the quality of the actual collection, and the timing of the test. In early stages of infection when a patient is asymptomatic, it may be too early for a test to detect the virus, he said.
Fewer explanations exist for false positive tests.
There could be lab contamination, which Chan stressed is rare. And it’s possible an asymptomatic person could be tested at the tail end of an infection. If that were the case, the positive test would be correct, but a followup test could be negative, casting doubts on the initial test.
The only way to settle the matter would be an antibody test, which shows past infection, he said.
No test is 100% accurate, he said.
Chan said the nasopharyngeal swab test, which involves running a swab 6 inches or more through the nose into the back of the throat, is the most accurate test for COVID-19. That is recommended for people suspected of infection; it is widely available in the state.
Chan said he does not know if that method is used at every drive-through testing site or at mass testing events, such as those undertaken two weeks ago for all 400 Strafford County employees.
The Strafford County jail has been the focus of a high-profile hearing in U.S. District Court over the detention of people accused of immigration law violations and their exposure to the virus.
The jail’s medical records clerk, whose test result was later mentioned in a court order, was tested May 13. Results came back positive. She never showed symptoms of the disease and was initially sent home.
On Tuesday, jail Superintendent Chris Brackett said the clerk took a second test that resulted in a negative finding. She then took a third test that was again negative. He is awaiting guidance from the state about whether she should return to work.
“My speculation that it might be a false positive may have been the case because the testing supports that,” Brackett said.
He said five other non-county inmates — the term he uses for immigration detainees — who were exposed to the jail’s two infected detainees have tested negative. Another five detainees identified for transfer to federal facilities in Nevada were tested Thursday, and Brackett is awaiting results.