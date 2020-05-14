CONCORD – Two-thirds of the state's dairy farmers likely will go out of business because of COVID-19 if they don't receive economic relief soon, Agriculture Commissioner Shawn Jasper predicted Thursday.
The state's 100 dairy farmers are expected to sustain cumulative losses of about $5.2 for the 2020 growing season, Jasper said.
Most of the losses are attributed to low market prices for milk caused by slackened demand from closed restaurants and public schools. Millions of gallons of milk has been dumped this spring, Jasper said.
“I understand full well we can’t make dairy farming profitable through this. All we can do is try to mitigate the losses,” Jasper told the Stakeholder Advisory Board to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery Thursday.
The state’s 12,000 milking cows produce about 19.5 million gallons of milk a month.
Last Monday, GOFERR’s Legislative Advisory Board recommended that Gov. Chris Sununu support $5 million in grants for farmers, with priority going to dairy farmers.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said relief is needed right away, because farmers are incurring heavy costs to plant corn that will feed their cows this fall and winter.
'Much worse' until recently
“The dairy situation was looking much worse a few weeks ago,” said Jasper, a former egg farmer and ex-speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Rob Johnson, government relations director for the New Hampshire Farm Bureau, said the picture improved after milk prices were predicted to rise the rest of the year.
The new estimate is that milk will bring about $19.25 per 100 pounds (23.6 gallons), which is 20% higher than the market price farmers got in April.
Estimated losses for farmers with nurseries that sell cut flowers and other plants are about $3 million, Jasper said.
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture estimates New Hampshire ranks No. 1 in the nation for direct consumer sales as a percentage of total farm sales.
That means, among other things, that farmers markets generate more business in New Hampshire than in other states.
“These direct sales are very important to New Hampshire agriculture,” Johnson said.
Lobster glut lies ahead
Jim Titone, president of the Yankee Fisherman’s Cooperative, said the closure of restaurants devastated his 70 members, who bring in lobster, ground fish and tuna.
Titone said the loss was about $3.2 million, or 83% of gross sales.
“Additionally, employees have been either furloughed or in quarantine, thereby stressing our already-diminished workforce,” Titone said.
The federal CARES Act earmarked $300 million for the industry, including $2.7 million for New Hampshire, but it remains unclear how that money will be divvied up, Titone said.
It’s critical the industry create a marketing and advertising campaign to increase consumer demand for a tidal wave of lobsters beginning in June, Titone said.
“We are entering our busy season now after some quiet winter months. We have 5,000 to 7,000 lobster traps sitting in our yard and slowly all of them are getting out,” Titone said.
“In a month, we are going to be hit with a glut of lobsters and are going to have to find a market to get rid of these things.”
Timber profits cut, too
Jasen Stock, executive director of the New Hampshire Timberland Owners Association, said his 1,300 members have been dealing with a perfect storm of events -- trade war quotas, lost export sales of logs because of COVID-19 and the closure of five biomass plants along with a shutdown in Jay, Maine after an industrial explosion last month.
Although sawmills have remained open as an essential business through the pandemic, Stock said supply fell by 20%, which translated to reduced output of $53 million.
Stock proposed the state help out small towns dealing with an estimated $480,000 loss in tax revenue from the declining value of logged timber.
“For many rural communities, timber taxes are an important source of revenue,” Stock said.