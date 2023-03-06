State officials are asking the Executive Council to spend $3.6 million to replace an infectious disease surveillance program that is "technologically unstable." Technicians at UNH’s COVID laboratory in Durham pictured here used automation to test of large numbers of saliva and nasal swab samples for COVID-19 surveillance statewide.
CONCORD — The Sununu administration seeks to replace the current infectious disease management system that it considers to be “technologically unstable” with a new, $3.6 million platform.
Information Technology Commissioner Denis Goulet and interim Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver said due to demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state relied on manual entry of disease data onto the New Hampshire Electronic Disease Surveillance Systems (NHEDSS) and that was unsustainable for the future.
"The current NHEDSS system is technologically unstable, not compliant with modern reporting methods and no longer updated by the current contractor," they wrote.
Failure to do this upgrade could put the state out of compliance with disease reporting laws and limit the ability to protect public health, they said.
They are asking the Executive Council to select the Strategic Solutions Group of Needham, Mass., to develop and maintain a new disease surveillance system.
The council meets Wednesday at the State House.
The firm's bid was the lowest among 11 that initially competed for the contract and seven that submitted qualified bids.
The second lowest bid from InductiveHealth was $4.6 million for the contract, which would carry a five-year term with an option to renew for up to five additional years.
Bids for this contract ran as high as $14.8 million.
If approved, federal grants will provide 55% of the money while state funds provide the other 45%, officials said.
COVID cases overwhelmed system
The existing NHEDSS had been designed to manage the estimated 8,000 reports of infectious diseases every year before 2020, they said.
“During the peak of the COVID-19 response, the amount of data received each day exceeded the amount of data received for entire years prior to the pandemic,” they said.
“This new system will have the capacity to more efficiently manage high volumes of disease reports and laboratory tests.”
In other business, the council will consider awarding a $15.4 million federal grant to renovate the Strafford County Nursing Home (known as Riverside Rest Home) in Dover and a $250,000 grant from the Moose License Plate conservation program to support renovations to the historic Nansen Ski Jump in Milan.