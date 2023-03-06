State officials: N.H. needs to update disease data system
State officials are asking the Executive Council to spend $3.6 million to replace an infectious disease surveillance program that is "technologically unstable." Technicians at UNH’s COVID laboratory in Durham pictured here used automation to test of large numbers of saliva and nasal swab samples for COVID-19 surveillance statewide.

CONCORD — The Sununu administration seeks to replace the current infectious disease management system that it considers to be “technologically unstable” with a new, $3.6 million platform.

Information Technology Commissioner Denis Goulet and interim Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver said due to demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state relied on manual entry of disease data onto the New Hampshire Electronic Disease Surveillance Systems (NHEDSS) and that was unsustainable for the future.