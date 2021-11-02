CONCORD — The state will pursue alternative sources to make up for all of the $27 million federal immunization grants that the Executive Council rejected last month, according to top state officials.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu convinced the council to accept $4.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to do some of the COVID-19 vaccine work.
The rejected, bigger grant was to have come from the federal Centers for Disease Control. Republican councilors had been concerned the CDC language would require the state to enforce a vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden.
Attorney General John Formella and Sununu had said that bigger grant didn’t come with strings attached.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said she’s still identifying alternative sources to do this work.
“We will find a way to craft those solutions coming forward in the coming weeks, if the governor and council doesn’t reconsider that $27 million,” Shibinette said during the weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
Sununu said he backs the strategy, though the source for all the money remains unclear.
The governor said in the next few weeks the Department of Health and Human Services will ask the council to approve another $7 million in grants.
He hasn’t ruled out bringing the same CDC grant request back to the council.
“It’s good money. It’s federal money. They are just leaving it on the table,” Sununu said.
“These are speed bumps, and they are speed bumps, to be sure, but it’s not going to stop us. We’re going to get around it.”