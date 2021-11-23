State officials announced plans to offer booster shots at 20 locations across the state on Saturday, Dec. 11. Gov. Chris Sununu said he hopes Operation Booster Blitz will encourage more to get their additional shots for COVID-19 before the holidays.
CONCORD — The state will offer COVID-19 booster shots at 20 state-run sites on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The state Department of Health and Human Services will add a link to its COVID-19 website in the next week for citizens to sign up for booster shot appointments at one of these locations, according to state officials.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the one-day campaign, called “Operation Booster Blitz,” could be repeated in the future, but this is clearly timed on the heels of the federal Centers for Disease Control, which last Friday approved booster shots for anyone 18 or older who is fully vaccinated.
“The demand for boosters is increasing, and we’re opening up as much capacity as possible,” Sununu said.
The one-day effort is to augment more than 500 health provider locations at which residents can already sign up for booster shots, Sununu said.
During the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine last March, New Hampshire administered thousands of shots on a few weekends at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
“These are similar to our large super sites last spring. We’re just shrinking it down to a smaller scale to increase accessibility in the community,” Sununu said.
The governor said he hopes the event’s timing — two weeks before Christmas — encourages residents to get booster shots before the holidays.
At-home tests
Sununu said the federal government has approved the release of at-home rapid-antigen tests supplied through a partnership with Amazon to New Hampshire.
“I believe we are the first state that is going statewide with this” in-home test program, Sununu said.
The state already has received an initial supply of 50,000 rapid tests, which Sununu designated for public schools.
New Hampshire should have a total supply of up to one million free in-home tests for COVID-19, he said. On Monday, the Executive Council approved an $8 million federal grant that will provide 100,000 in-home PCR tests at residents’ request.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley praised the all-Democratic members of Congress from New Hampshire for working with the federal government to get the at-home tests released.
“Not only will these tests help us mitigate surging COVID cases as we approach winter, they will help keep our children in school and our small businesses open,” Buckley said in a statement.