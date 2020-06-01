State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan on Monday reported 39 new positive cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,685.
There were five more hospitalized with COVID-19, and that total was 456 needing in-patient care since the pandemic began.
There were no new deaths reported, leaving total fatalities at 245, more than 80 percent of them coming from long-term care centers.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the state has just completed “baseline tests” throughout long-term care staff and residents.
The state will now do “sentinel testing” of 10 percent of all nursing home residents and all staff every seven to 12 days, she said.
Shibinette said just under 30 percent of all long-term care centers have had at least one positive case and that the prevalence is less than incidence found in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
About 1.5 percent of all long-term care residents in New Hampshire have died from the virus, a smaller percentage than found in all New England states except for Maine, where the fatality rate was 0.4 percent, she said.
The state has overseen 74,000 tests for the virus, and Dr. Chan said in the past few weeks the rate of tests being positive has averaged “4 to 5 percent.” That rate was “10 to 12 percent” a month ago.
Last week, Sununu announced a change to allow anyone to get a test for the virus whether they had symptoms or lived with someone who was at high risk of getting the disease.
So far the demand for more testing has not spiked, Sununu said.
“We’re sending the message out far and wide. If you want a test, come and get one,” he added.