State health officials are trying to chart a path forward for ongoing testing in long-term care facilities, which account for the majority of COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire.
Five COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities were reported Friday, and there have been outbreaks at 16 long-term care facilities across the state.
Commissioner Lori Shibinette of the state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday proposed testing all nursing home residents and staff to establish a "baseline," and then testing a sample of residents and staff periodically to track the spread of the virus in nursing homes.
The state has contracted with Convenient MD to test all staff at long-term care facilities in New Hampshire. Convenient MD proposed testing nursing home staff and residents in the state's two hardest-hit counties, Shibinette said Friday.
Every nursing home worker in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties has been tested, according to the state's Joint Information Center for COVID-19. Testing of nursing home workers in Merrimack and Strafford counties is expected to be finished in the next two weeks.
Some 4,600 workers in long-term care facilities have been tested as of May 9.
Nursing home administrators and advocates say what's needed is ongoing testing for staff.
"Testing will only reflect the status at a specific point in time," wrote Hillsborough County Nursing Home administrator David J. Ross in an April 21 memo to county commissioners. "As soon as individuals leave the testing site, they risk continued exposure."
"I really won't be satisfied until we have on-demand rapid result testing available for all nursing homes," said Brendan Williams of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a trade group for long-term care facilities. He said the focus should be on frequent testing for staff, more than for residents.
"The risk for the residents is not from other residents," he said. "It's from staff that come into the facility and are asymptotic positive for the virus."
Nursing homes in New Hampshire are screening staff for COVID-19 symptoms before they clock in — anyone with a cough or fever will be sent home. But those screenings will not catch people who have the virus, but no symptoms.
"We have to get on-demand, rapid-result testing for the staff," Williams said. Nursing homes are short-staffed now, he said, and sending people home to wait days for a test result is making the problem worse. "If they can be at work, we need them at work."
Ross, the Hillsborough County nursing home administrator, wrote in his memo that between 10 and 20 of his staff were out every day in April, waiting for test results.
Protective gear for nursing home workers is still a concern.
During a Friday media briefing, Gov. Chris Sununu said he was confident the state has enough surgical masks and other protective equipment for the state to start handing out surgical masks to non-medical businesses.
But Williams said nursing homes report they still struggle to find protective gear. He said he knew of at least one nursing home unable to buy masks, and finally got some by filling out the state's mask request form for businesses.