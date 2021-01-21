CONCORD — The state is equipped to deal with an expected avalanche of internet signups and telephone calls when COVID-19 vaccine scheduling opens this morning [Friday]for residents 65 and older and the “medically vulnerable,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.
But, state officials said, it will take nearly five months to get shots to those 300,000 people in Phase 1-B unless the flow of vaccines to states increases dramatically.
The state’s weekly allotment of 17,000 doses hasn’t changed in several weeks, though Sununu said Thursday he was optimistic those deliveries will expand.
“I do have a lot of confidence over the next few weeks that overall production will ramp up,” he said.
“It has to happen. We can’t go about doing this with 17,000 allocations. We will be here in another year.”
By the end of this month, the state hopes to finish administering the first of two doses for the 100,000 health care frontline workers, first responders and long-term care staff and residents in Phase 1-A.
Eight days ago, Sununu redefined Phase 1-B to jibe with the former Trump administration’s guidance that states should make vaccines available to everyone 65 or older as soon as possible.
Phase 1-B also will include corrections staff, staff and residents of homes serving the developmentally disabled and those facing “health disparities” in access to care, such as minority residents living in the cities of Manchester, Nashua and Concord.
12,000 a week
Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s infectious disease control bureau, said that starting next Tuesday the state will schedule 12,000 vaccinations a week, leaving some doses available for the “health disparities” group.
“We are working really hard to make sure our most vulnerable citizens are vaccinated first,” Daly said, though it could take some people a few days to get their vaccines scheduled.
Phase 1-B appointments will be made first come, first served.
In other words, an older or less-healthy person may not be booked for an earlier appointment than a younger, healthier person in the same group, officials said.
“It is kind of a balancing act. We are booking out many weeks in the future. We will get everyone scheduled. We are just asking for a few days perhaps to get them all done,” Daly said.
Sununu urged those signing up to use the state’s website, vaccines.nh.gov. He said the site’s capacity has been expanded to handle up to 100,000 applicants at the same time.
Those without broadband access can call the state’s 211 helpline, but that process will take longer.
“We need folks to be patient,” Sununu said.
“We will be expecting an unprecedented call volume,” he said. “Wait times (on the phone) can be an hour or more.”
Earlier this week, Sununu put out a call for state workers to volunteer to answer the 211 calls. He hoped 100 would respond.
“We were thrilled over 300 volunteered to sign up and they are being trained as we speak,” Sununu said.
State can scale up
The 13 fixed sites giving vaccines are sufficient to administer what’s available now, said Perry Plummer, retired emergency management director, who Sununu tapped to help manage the vaccine delivery rollout.
The state is exploring the creation of mass vaccination sites if more doses are delivered.
Massachusetts officials are setting up mass sites at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and Fenway Park in Boston.
“Putting needles in arms is not going to be the difficulty. If there was a way we could get 20,000 additional doses a week, we have plans at the ready to administer those vaccines,” Plummer said.
The governor has rejected pleas from several groups who wanted to be moved into Phase 1-B, from teachers and airline pilots to social workers and appliance manufacturers.
“This would potentially put individuals of lower risk ahead of people in higher risk, and we aren’t going to do that,” Sununu said.
“I get it. Everybody wants to be first in line. It has to be based on health, mortality and hospitalizations.”
Teachers are slotted into the Phase 1-C group. Sununu said the state will wait a few weeks to decide whether beginning vaccines for that group in March as scheduled is still feasible, given available doses.
“What will be the uptake of Phase 1-B?” Sununu said.
“We aren’t going to make any changes (in scheduling other groups) for a couple of weeks until we see what the demand for this phase is.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan recently identified a positive sign in the grim report of fatalities from the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 80% of deaths have taken place in long-term care. In the past week, only half of the 65 deaths traced back to those facilities.
“We will continue to see if this trend continues to determine if this is an early indication that the vaccination rollout in our long-term facilities is beginning to have an effect,” Chan said.