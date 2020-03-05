A state representative and four medical students at Dartmouth College have been added to the list of Granite Staters under self-quarantine against the coronavirus COVID-19.
Following federal and state health guidelines, a longtime New Hampshire House member will spend two weeks at home following a vacation in Italy.
State Rep. Judith Spang, D-Durham, said she has no symptoms of the coronavirus but went home from the State House after learning of new restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and the NH Public Health Dept. that were issued Tuesday.
The advisories recommended those returning from travel to Italy should self-quarantine for two weeks.
Spang and her husband spent 10 days in Rome and Naples.
A spokesman confirmed House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, had spoken to Spang to inform her that she should go home even if she was not sick.
An 11-term House member, Spang serves on the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee.
Meanwhile, in Hanover, four students at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine have been added to the growing list of people under two-week self-quarantine after they were exposed to the state’s second coronavirus patient.
The college located the students after determining they had come into contact with two employees at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon infected with the virus, which has killed thousands worldwide.
The college said in a statement that it is in communication with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services about the students as they monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.
“The Geisel students have been self-quarantined and Dartmouth is working with the impacted students to find suitable housing accommodations,” the statement read.
Dr. Edward Merrens, DHMC’S chief clinical officer, said the hospital is developing its own test for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, so that it doesn’t have to wait on the Centers for Disease Control testing program.
“We are working diligently and things are leveling even today for us to develop our own viral test,” Merrens said on New Hampshire Public Radio.
The hospital has said that no patients have been exposed to either infected employee. The first employee tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Italy, and the second employee contracted the illness from coming in close contact with the first, according to state health officials.
The first employee reportedly broke the self-quarantine order after testing positive and went to an invitation-only social event hosted by students of Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. About 200 people attended last week’s event at the Engine Room in White River Junction, Vt.
So far, no one else who was there has come down with the coronavirus, and state health officials believe the risk to those students is low.
Dr. Antonia Altomare, who specializes in infection diseases at DHMC, said during a Wednesday night video briefing that “at this point in time, we do not have any evidence that we have widespread community spread of this infection.”
Altomare said, however, it’s important for people who suspect they might have the illness to stay out of public spaces, especially because the flu also is running rampant.
People who suspect they have the flu or another type of respiratory infection should call their doctor before they go anywhere, she said.