State health officials on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, and four more people have died from the disease. That brings the total caseload to 4,545, and the death toll to 242.
Most deaths in New Hampshire have been related to long-term care facilities. As of May 29, 200 residents of such places have died, which is nearly 83% of the total death toll here.
Health-care workers who are caring for the sick and dying have also been hit hard by the disease. As of May 29, 1,159 of these workers had been infected, 38 had been hospitalized and four have died.
Hillsborough County remains the county hardest hit in the pandemic, with 52% of the cases (2,378) and 57% of the deaths (138). Rockingham County has had about 28% of the reported cases (1,293) and 30% of the deaths (73). Coos County has had only five reported cases of COVID-19, and no one has died there.
The infection rate for the illness has been fairly similar among all adult age groups. But it has had the most devastating effect on the oldest Granite Staters.
While those 80 and older represent 14% of the total infections as of May 28, 60% of those who have died from COVID-19 have been in that cohort.
In contrast, 15% of those infected have been 20 to 29 but just one person in that age group has died.