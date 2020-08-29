State health officials on Saturday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, bringing the total caseload here since March to 7,246.
A day earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 23 new cases and another death, a woman from Hillsborough County who was 60 or older.
That brings the death toll from the coronavirus here to 432.
According to DHHS, 6,571 people (91% of those infected) have recovered from the illness, and 714 have been hospitalized as of Saturday.The state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control has issued new, rigorous guidelines for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have symptoms. Those individuals must stay at home and isolate from other people, including those with whom they live.
“You may not go out in public places — not even to the grocery store or to run other errands,” according to the new information. “You also may not visit with other people outside of your home, and you may not invite others into your house to visit.”
Anyone with symptoms must stay home until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, and at least 24 hours since recovery (defined as resolution of fever without medicines that reduce fever, and improvement in symptoms). Those without symptoms but who have tested positive must stay home until at least 10 days have passed since testing.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, respiratory illness (cough, sore throat, runny nose or shortness of breath), flu-like illness (fatigue, chills or muscle aches), loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
The state health department maintains daily contact with those who are in self-isolation. Once isolation is complete, the state will provide a letter that can be used to notify an employer about a return to work, officials said.
Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been identified among students and staff who had planned to return to New Hampshire college campuses this fall, according to health officials.