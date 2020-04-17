Thirty-six people at an Easterseals school for children with disabilities in Manchester have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Children and staff have both tested positive, said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
None of the children or staff have started showing symptoms of COVID-19, said Nancy Rollins, the chief operating officer of Easterseals New Hampshire.
Rollins said 74 children and teenagers live at the school, and about 300 staff care for them around the clock. The children at the school have neurological and behavioral disabilities, she said.
Testing at the school started late last week, Rollins said. A mobile testing unit came to test the children, and staff are still being tested.
The staff who tested positive have isolated themselves, either with their families or at lodging provided by Easterseals, Rollins said, if the staff were not comfortable going home to their families with the virus.
She said there are still enough people to care for all the children at the school. If too many of the school’s staff get sick, Rollins said, Easterseals can call up some of the 400-some staff furloughed after its nonessential programs were suspended.
Rollins said three other people affiliated with Easterseals — both staff and clients — have tested positive for COVID-19.