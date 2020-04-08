CONCORD — State health officials have crafted an emergency order limiting the prescription of drugs to prevent COVID-19 that President Trump has widely promoted during his daily briefings about the coronavirus outbreak.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in the emergency order that it was responding to "reported drug shortages" of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine along with albuterol inhalers.
“The commissioner has determined individuals diagnosed with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, those hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and those patients with COVID-19 enrolled in a clinical trial are high risk or critical needs groups that shall receive priority for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine,” Shibinette wrote adding this matter calls for "controls, restrictions, and rationing" of these drugs.
The order expressly states the drugs are not to be prescribed as a prophylaxis to keep someone from getting COVID-19, a use Trump has at times encouraged. On Tuesday,
The order can be viewed at bit.ly/34wuSzf.
FDA allows drugs used for COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration has said the drugs can be used for some patients with COVID-19 though it hasn’t been formally approved as a treatment.
The drugs also were found to help prevent malaria.
Medical experts continue to caution that while the drug could be used for someone who has full-blown COVID-19 when other treatments are not working, it lacks a randomized trial to confirm that it’s appropriate for widespread use.
The order limits outpatient prescriptions of the drug for COVID-19 to a 30-day supply.
Physicians must document an indication for a patient to have it prescribed, including those who are already on the drugs.
The new emergency order also limits prescriptions of albuterol inhalers to “one inhaler with up to three refills for all new prescriptions to treat respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.” It requires pharmacists to take steps to ensure patients are not “over-utilizing rescue inhalers.”
The order issued April 3 is the first from HHS on its own, whereas Gov. Chris Sununu has issued 27 emergency orders since the outbreak began.
Shibinette stressed in the HHS order that it has Sununu’s support and would remain in effect as long as the governor’s other emergency orders do.
Expert warns of rare, serious side effect
A leading cardiologist issued unusual guidance to all physicians about the drug because he said there was not widespread knowledge about a rare and potentially fatal side effect.
That guidance issued late last month can be read at mayocl.in/2xZcbYy.
Dr. Michael Ackerman is director of the Mayo Clinic's Windland Smith Rice Genetic Heart Rhythm Clinic.
"What disturbed me the most was when I was seeing not political officials say these medications are safe but seeing on the news cardiologists and infectious disease specialists say hydroxychloroquine "is completely safe without even mentioning this rare side effect," Ackerman told NBC News. "That's inexcusable."
While Mayo Clinic experts believe hydroxychloroquine is likely to be safe for 90 percent of the population, Ackerman said, it could pose serious and potentially lethal risks to a small number of those susceptible to heart conditions, especially those with other chronic medical problems already on multiple medications.