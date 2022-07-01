CONCORD -- State-managed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and home-based vaccination programs closed on June 30 to coincide with the end of COVID-19 federal funding, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Also effective June 30, the 211 call center is no longer triaging calls for COVID-19 and instead refers callers with COVID-19 inquiries to their primary care provider or to other resources.
As part of statewide efforts to meet the state’s vaccination needs, mobile vaccination teams and homebound vaccination services were established to make COVID-19 vaccinations as convenient as possible for New Hampshire residents.
The state hosted more than 700 vaccination clinics and administered 37,000 doses through the mobile vaccination program
Patricia Tilley, Director of DHHS’ Division of Public Health Services said, “... we are keeping a close eye on new COVID-19 variants as well as hospitalizations and deaths and if additional vaccine resources are needed again in the future for boosters, the state will mobilize to fill gaps.”
The mobile vaccination clinics began in July 2021 with one mobile vaccination van, and eventually increased to seven teams as demand for vaccine and booster doses increased.
COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses are now widely available much like other vaccinations -- through provider offices, urgent care centers and pharmacies.
The home-based vaccination program, which administered more than 2,100 doses, resumed in October 2021 to provide homebound residents easy access to COVID-19 vaccines. Going forward, homebound individuals who need a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose should reach out to their local Visiting Nurses Association.
The 211 call center continues to serve as the state’s informational and referral helpline. But the volume of COVID-19-related calls has decreased significantly. Since May 2021, 211 has assisted with close to 42,000 COVID-19-related phone calls.